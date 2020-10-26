Kres VanDyke rewrote the record books at Kingsport Speedway over the 2020 season.
The season began late because of the coronavirus pandemic, and VanDyke also didn’t start as planned. He and Hayden Woods got together in the season-opening Late Model Stock race, opening the door for Chase Dixon to win.
VanDyke came back the next week to win the first of his single season-record 16 races, but even that one had challenges. He was clipped in a multicar crash, leading to exhaust fumes getting into the cockpit of his red No. 15 Chevrolet. VanDyke was disoriented following the race and took oxygen treatment.
The next week, VanDyke went out with motor problems and finished last on a night Wayne Hale raced to the win.
From there, VanDyke dominated the NASCAR Weekly Series events at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval, winning a record 15 consecutive races. He won 60-lap features, swept 35-lap races when there were twin features and finally won the season finale, a 75-lapper.
The run included dominant performances for the car and driver, times VanDyke avoided the big wreck and finally the use of the bump-and-run to get past Nik Williams in the season finale.
The 40-year-old Abingdon driver recently discussed the record-breaking season and his third Kingsport Speedway track championship.
What’s your first reaction when you think about the season?
“I’m thankful and humble. It’s one for the record books and one I’ll never forget.”
The last race of the season, how did you catch Nik Williams without any cautions?
“We kept charging hard and there wasn’t any slack. Ken Barnes, he was on the radio like, ‘Be consistent, smooth, don’t spin your tires. Keep driving, you’re a tenth (of a second) better and you’re gaining.’ We ran him down, so I rode with him a little bit and then made a plan to make a move. I got to him on lap 51 and it was about 10 laps to get around him. Nik gave me a good race.”
When you’re a tenth better lap after lap, is that a case of a driver getting in that zone?
“You have to run your lines consistent and hit your marks. You have to be focused and on point. It’s like tunnel vision. You hear your spotter telling you who’s around you, who’s behind you. But the thing you’re focused on is your line and how to make a move on the individual in front of you.
“There’s a lot with hitting your marks, throttling up at the same time and not spinning your tires. You’re using the least amount of brake as possible. You’re trying to get the right arc for each corner and the right straightness with the steering wheel. There’s a lot going through your mind when you’re out there.”
How much of it is planned and how much is pure reaction?
“When certain situations arise, you don’t plan it all when you’re out there. Some things, you can’t practice them, you just have to do it.
“All of it has to work like a computer. You don’t have to tell a computer everything it does. It just does it.”
You’ve won so many different ways, from being dominant to working your way through the pack when you’ve had twin features. How have you be able to have this streak?
“It’s been like an old freight train that keeps on going. We just kept our focus on what we were looking at ahead of us. We kept our minds in the right direction where we didn’t see the obstacles. Nothing was bothering us too much, no matter how we started.”