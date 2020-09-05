KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke raced his way into the Kingsport Speedway record books Friday night with his latest sweep of twin Late Model Stock features.
VanDyke, driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet, led all 30 laps of the first feature before charging from a sixth-place start to grab the top spot in just eight laps and winning the second 30-lapper.
His record-breaking ninth and 10th consecutive wins gave VanDyke 11 victories total on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval this season. He bettered Nate Monteith’s record of 10 wins in a season, first set in 2011 and tied in 2012.
“I feel so blessed to be a part of this and to experience what a great year this has been,” VanDyke said. “It’s felt like another set of hands besides mine on the (steering) wheel every race. It’s made all the right turns and we’ve made all the right moves, including the adjustments on the car.”
In Friday’s first Late Model race, Wayne Hale drove his No. 19 Toyota to a second-place finish, followed by Chase Dixon, Allen Rich and Keith Helton.
An inversion of the top-eight finishers from the first race seemed to offer VanDyke a greater challenge in the second feature.
However, outside pole-sitter Kyle Barnes dropped to the back of the field and defending track champion Nik Williams got caught behind a slower car, allowing VanDyke to move quickly to second. After a side-by-side battle with Helton for a couple of laps, VanDyke made the pass on lap 8. Once he was out front, there was little chance of catching him.
“I’m sure those other guys want to come out here and get a victory, but we come out here to win,” VanDyke said. “I don’t care if it’s every race of the season, we try to get every race we can get.”
Williams emerged from the pack to finish second. He felt his No. 32 Chevrolet was fast enough to compete with VanDyke if not for the tough start.
“That was crazy. It seemed like the first lap he was out front and I was stuck back in fourth,” Williams said. “These inversions, you never know who you’re going to start behind. That’s part of it. It’s racing.”
Hale was third, Dixon fourth and Helton fifth.
Hale was happy to score two podium finishes.
“It was a good night. A few weeks ago, we had twins and my car was torn all to pieces,” the Bluff City racer said. “It was bent from front to rear. We’ve worked our guts out to get it back together.
“We’re gaining on it. We just have to go back and figure out what we’re missing.”
SPORTSMAN AND MOD 4
Kyle Barnes and Rusty Clendenin raced side by side for five laps before Barnes finally took the lead and went on to capture his sixth Sportsman win of the season.
Clendenin held onto second despite a late-race tap from Colby Higgins. Defending Sportsman champion Kevin Wolfe finished fourth and Jenna Wagner rounded out the top five.
Kevin Canter remained undefeated this season with his ninth Mod 4 win, his 18th straight victory dating to July 2019.
Dennis Arnold was second following a tough battle with Chuck Wall. Kirby Gobble was fourth and Billy Duty fifth.
PURE 4 AND PURE STREET
Kenny Absher held off Josh Detwiler and teammate Billy Byington for his second Pure 4 win of the season. Craig Phelps and Bruce Crumbley were the fourth- and fifth-place finishers in the 23-car field.
Rob Austin captured his third win of the season in the Pure Street division. Jamie Meadows was second, followed by Tony Dockery, Jay Swecker and Ricky Payne.
Friday’s results
LATE MODEL STOCK (Race No. 1 — 30 laps)
1. Kres VanDyke, 2. Wayne Hale, 3. Chase Dixon, 4. Allen Rich, 5. Keith Helton, 6. Nik Williams, 7. Kyle Barnes, 8. Rick Pannell, 9. Matt Smith, 10. Chris Tunnell
LATE MODEL STOCK (Race No. 2 — 30 laps)
1. Kres VanDyke, 2. Nik Williams, 3. Wayne Hale, 4. Chase Dixon, 5. Keith Helton, 6. Allen Rich, 7. Kyle Barnes, 8. Rick Pannell, 9. Matt Smith, 10. Chris Tunnell
SPORTSMAN
1. Kyle Barnes, 2. Rusty Clendenin, 3. Colby Higgins, 4. Kevin Wolfe, 5. Jenna Wagner, 6. Chris Tunnell, 7. Jonathan Worley, 8. Dennis Deese, 9. Haley Baer, 10. Richard Adkins, 11. Austin Brooks, 12. Derek Lane, 13. Kevin Darnell
MOD 4
1. Kevin Canter, 2. Dennis Arnold, 3. Chuck Wall, 4. Kirby Gobble, 5. Billy Duty, 6. Bobby Talbert, 7. Jesse Amburgey, 8. Larry Bowles, 9. Teddy Glover, 10. Chris Amburgey
PURE 4
1. Kenny Absher, 2. Josh Detwiler, 3. Billy Byington, 4. Craig Phelps, 5. Bruce Crumbley, 6. Bucky Smith, 7. Lance Pratt, 8. David Trent, 9. Justin Hartsock, 10. Jeff Hess, 11. Tony Castel, 12. Josh Trinkle, 13. Brayden Powers, 14. William Hale, 15. Paul Stanley, 16. Larry Yeary, 17. Frank Peters, 18. James Hicks, 19. Chad Jeffers, 20. Tim Jennings, 21. Ben Pratt, 22. Kelly Francis, 23. Mark Campbell
PURE STREET
1. Rob Austin, 2. Jamie Meadows, 3. Tony Dockery, 4. Jay Swecker, 5. Ricky Payne, 6. Billy Walters, 7. Brandon Yabor, 8. Sam Hurd