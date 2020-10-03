KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke pushed his track-record winning streak to 13 races with a sweep of 35-lap Late Model Stock features Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
The Abingdon driver, who had already broken the track record for wins since the three-eighths-mile concrete track’s reopening in 2009, tied the overall track record of 14 wins set by Wade Day in 2000. Coincidentally, Day served as VanDyke’s crew chief on Friday night.
“Wade joked that he might have to bring his old car out and try to beat us,” VanDyke said. “It’s special that he’s a part of something that he was a part of before. Everybody on the crew was excited. It was a pretty special win for all of us.”
VanDyke’s red No. 15 Chevrolet led all 35 laps of the first feature. Nik Williams finished second in a Chevrolet, followed by Wayne Hale in a Toyota and the Chevrolets of Brad Housewright and Bryson Dennis.
In the second race, VanDyke charged from the fourth row to take the lead from Dennis on a lap 7 restart, and Williams got around Dennis to finish second.
“We started eighth, but started working our way up there and got to second,” VanDyke said after his 14th win in 16 races this season and 19th in his last 22 Kingsport starts. “We started on the outside on the restart and was able to roll around Bryson and take the lead. I’m blessed.
“It’s unreal to have to the kind of season we’ve had.”
Dennis was third, and Hale and Housewright rounded out the top five.
PURE 4
Bucky Smith earned a flag-to-flag win in the Pure 4 feature but only after fending off plenty of tough challengers in the 25-car field. The Kingsport racer said a pair of new tires made a difference in the feel of his No. 99 machine.
“The car was under me tonight. We put a new left front (tire) on and it helped the car handle better,” Smith said after his second win of the season. “We were fighting nose to tail with Josh Detwiler and Billy Byington, but I was able to not make a mistake and stay out front for the win.”
Byington outran Detwiler to finish second. Kenny Absher finished fourth and Craig Phelps fifth.
SPORTSMAN
Kyle Barnes of Draper, Virginia, raced to his ninth win of the season in the Sportsman feature.
Barnes started on the front row and quickly grabbed the lead to pace all 30 laps. His white No. 00 Chevrolet crossed the finish line ahead of Kirby Gobble, who failed post-race inspection. That moved Derek Lane up to second place.
Rusty Clendenin was third, teenager Colby Higgins fourth and Chris Tunnell fifth.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter used a different Mod 4 ride to stay unbeaten this season.
The engine head on his No. 3 Ford is cracked, so Canter drove the No. 9 Ford that’s usually raced by his grandfather Hershell Robinette. The final result was still the same: The Abingdon driver scored his 11th win of the season.
Dennis Arnold posted his sixth runner-up finish of the year, followed by Bobby Talbert, Billy Duty and Jesse Amburgey.
PURE STREET
Tony Dockery claimed his seventh Pure Street win of the season in dominating fashion.
Dockery’s No. 05 Chevrolet finished 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Jeremy Draughn. Billy Walters, Jay Swecker and Ricky Payne rounded out the five-driver field.