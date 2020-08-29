KINGSPORT — Even the rain couldn’t stop Kres VanDyke on Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
The driver of the red No. 15 Chevrolet raced to his eighth straight Late Model Stock victory at the three-eighths-mile concrete track.
VanDyke grabbed the lead over Chase Dixon on a lap 11 restart after leader Ashton Higgins crashed. VanDyke, who started fourth after an inversion of the top-five qualifiers, led until a lap 42 rain delay.
Dixon briefly challenged VanDyke once the race restarted, but he didn’t have enough to keep up with his fellow Abingdon resident over the final laps. The final margin of victory was .817 seconds.
VanDyke’s ninth Late Model Stock win of the season leaves him one shy of the single-season record of 10, held by Nate Monteith (2011-12).
Dixon, driving the black No. 07 Chevrolet, finished second. Wayne Hale was third in the No. 19 Toyota after holding off a challenge from defending track champion and fast qualifier Nik Williams. Dillon Hodge, a Sullivan South senior, finished fifth.
SPORTSMAN
Derek Lane led flag to flag over the 30-lap Sportsman feature for his fourth win of the year, but it didn't come easy.
The Kingsport driver of the black No. 28 Chevrolet battled side by side with outside pole-sitter Kirby Gobble over the first six laps of the race.
Kyle Barnes, who entered the night with five Sportsman wins in a row, had the fast time in his No. 00 Chevrolet. After the inversion, he charged to second as Gobble, Alex Miller and Rusty Clendenin were embroiled in the three-way battle for position.
Barnes closed the margin but couldn't get by Lane, who won by .259 of a second. Clendenin was third, followed by Miller and Gobble.
PURE 4
Billy Byington raced to his third win of the season in the first of two scheduled Pure 4 races.
Kingsport drivers dominated, Byington pacing the field in his white No. 11 Toyota ahead of Bucky Smith and Kenny Absher. Chad Jeffers finished fourth and Craig Phelps took the fifth spot.
The scheduled second Pure 4 feature and the Mod 4 and Pure Street races were rained out.
UP NEXT
Racing is scheduled to return on Sept. 4 with twin Mod 4 features and another 60-lap Late Model Stock feature.
Go-kart racing is scheduled for Kingsport Miniway with gates opening at 12:30 p.m. Practice starts at 1:15 p.m., followed by heat races and A-main features.