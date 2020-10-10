KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke continues to rewrite the record books at Kingsport Speedway.
The Abingdon driver extended his record with a 14th consecutive Late Model Stock victory on the three-eighths-mile concrete track. Friday night's victory also was his 15th this season, breaking the track's single-season record from 2000 — a mark previously held by Wade Day, VanDyke's sometime crew chief.
VanDyke, who has already wrapped up the track championship, had to work hard the first part of the 60-lap feature. He drove his red No. 15 Chevrolet to the lead after a lap 17 caution, but once out front set sail to victory lane.
Hayden Woods took second place in his No. 6 Chevy after battling Nik Williams much of the race. Mechanical issues plagued Williams, forcing him to slow suddenly and pull into the pits, and Woods motored to the runner-up spot.
Brad Housewright, who started on the pole, finished third. He and Wayne Hale ran side by side the opening two laps before Housewright took the lead. Housewright stayed up front until a nudge by Hale’s Toyota allowed Hale and Woods to get by.
Housewright recovered to finish third in his Chevy. Hale was fourth and Keith Helton completed the top five in a Ford.
SPORTSMAN
Kyle Barnes and Derek Lane thrilled the speedway crowd with an exciting battle to the lead in the Sportsman feature. With $500 going to the race winner, Barnes found his way out front in the No. 00 Chevrolet.
Barnes reached double digits with his 10th win of the season. Lane raced to the runner-up finish, followed by Rusty Clendenin, Jenna Wagner and Austin Brooks.
MOD 4
Kevin Canter kept his perfect season record intact, capturing his 12th Mod 4 win, but it didn’t come easy.
Canter, driving his grandfather Hershell Robinette’s No. 9 Ford for the second straight week, made the winning pass on second-place Dennis Arnold with just three circuits remaining in the 30-lap race.
Arnold motored on to second with Billy Duty, Tristen Barnes and Chris Amburgey rounding out the top five.
PURE 4
Kenny Absher worked his way around John Ketron for the lead and held off teammate Billy Byington to capture his fourth Pure 4 win of the season.
Byington strengthened his grip on the track points lead with his second-place finish. Ketron was third, Bucky Smith fourth and Craig Phelps fifth.
PURE STREET
Rob Austin held off Tony Dockery to take his fourth Pure Street win of the 2020 campaign. Dockery took second ahead of Jay Swecker, Billy Walters and Brian Eggers.
CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT
Championship Night is set for Friday night with all five divisions in action. Twin 35-lap Late Model Stock features headline the program.