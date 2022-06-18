KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke made a move to the inside of Johnson City-based racing veteran Brad Teague and pulled away for the win Friday night in the 60-lap Late Model division race at Kingsport Speedway.
VanDyke led the field by a straightaway to the finish line but said the victory was still taxing.
“It’s never easy. It’s always a challenge,” the Abingdon driver said after earning his fourth win of the season at Kingsport.
Unicoi’s Jonathan Worley finished second and Teague third.
“I’m glad we were able to get up here,” Worley said.
LEADING EARLY
Teague started second but jumped ahead early with a pass of Rick Pannell. The 74-year-old driver kept the lead through the first 11 laps while being challenged by Worley, VanDyke and Brad Housewright.
Once VanDyke took the lead, he held off Worley and steadily pulled away.
Pannell took fourth behind Teague.
OTHER WINNERS
Draper, Virginia’s Kyle Barnes started fifth in the 40-lap Sportsman race but grabbed the lead on lap 8. Barnes withstood four caution periods to come away with the win.
Keith Helton worked his way up from the 10th starting spot to take second. Derek Lane and Chris Tunnell followed him across the finish line.
Veteran Rob Austin won the Street Stock race ahead of runner-up Jamie Meadows and Jake Swecker.
Abingdon’s Kevin Canter raced his way to the checkered flag in the 25-lap Mod 4 race. Chris Amburgey, Dennis Arnold and Billy Duty finished behind the five-time champion at Kingsport.
Two 25-lap Pure 4 races bookended Saturday’s division action, with Billy Byington and Bucky Smith finding their way to the winner’s circle.
Byington won the first twin event ahead of Smith and Tim Jennings. Smith came back strong later in the evening to win the second Pure 4 race, this time besting runner-up Byington with Chad Jeffers in third.