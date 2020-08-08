KINGSPORT — Kres VanDyke didn’t need a whole race car to pull off his latest driving masterpiece.
Despite having the left front fender ripped off his No. 15 Chevrolet early in the evening, the Abingdon driver swept the twin Late Model Stock features at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night for his sixth and seventh consecutive victories on the three-eighths-mile concrete oval.
VanDyke qualified seventh for the first 35-lap feature and was one of seven drivers involved in an accident on lap 5. That proved to be a minor setback, however. He passed pole-sitter Dillon Hodge for the lead on lap 16 and led the rest of the way.
VanDyke was surprised when he finally saw what his race car looked like afterward.
“I knew it was pretty rough, but thank goodness we didn’t get any tires knocked out of shape,” he said. “All the alignment stayed good and the car drove good.
“I thought we were done when I saw the undercarriage of Nik Williams’ car on that first wreck.”
While Williams went over VanDyke’s hood, the race saw an even scarier crash on lap 15 when Derrick Lancaster’s No. 25 Chevy catapulted over another car and straight into the turn 4 wall.
Lancaster already had the side of his car torn off in the first wreck. This time the front of his car burst into flames.
Lancaster was shaken up in the wreck and taken to Holston Valley Medical Center for observation overnight.
According to a Facebook post by Lancaster’s wife, MRI results showed a hairline fracture at the base of the driver’s skull. He will not require surgery but will be in a neck brace for three months and was advised by doctors to not race again.
Chase Dixon passed Hodge for second place in a battle of teenage racers. Dixon, a 16-year-old from Abingdon, also finished as the runner-up in the second 35-lap feature.
“It was a little crazy out there,” said Dixon, driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet. “You would have thought they would have raced conservatively for the first twin. That’s all right. We came back to finish second twice.
“I wouldn’t want to finish second to anyone other than VanDyke, although I really wanted to beat him.”
Hodge, a 17-year-old Sullivan South student, was making his first start in over a year. Debuting a white No. 51 Chevy, he won the pole with a lap of 83.814 seconds. He tried his best to hold off VanDyke, who charged from an eighth-place start, but to no avail.
“It’s been a year and a half since I’ve been in the car,” Hodge said. “I thought I had something for them the first 20 laps of the first race but got tangled up and got hot. I just couldn’t get in a rhythm. I was preparing for it physically and mentally, but it was tough out there.”
Keith Helton, the defending Pure 4 track champion, led the first 17 laps of the second Late Model feature before Dixon passed him for the lead. VanDyke soon got around Helton for second and, on lap 29, he made the pass on Dixon for his eighth win of the season.
Helton hung on for a third-place finish in a car that also had significant damage.
“We made an adjustment for the right side being gone off the car,” he said. “We had a little drive off 4, but I buzzed the tires and Chase got under me. It’s a learning curve going from a 4-cylinder, front-wheel-drive to these. Give us time and we will have success in these cars like we did in the 4-cylinders.”
PURE 4
Kenny Absher passed early leader Bucky Smith for the lead on lap 15 and held off teammate Billy Byington the rest of the way in the Pure 4 feature.
Absher was “absher-lutely” pleased with how his black No. 11 Toyota pulled away from Byington and the rest of the 22-car field on the final restart.
“I think Billy has a little more power than me, but that last restart got him. He wasn’t ready at all,” Absher said. “It was a great race and we had fun.”
Byington took the runner-up spot over Craig Phelps, followed by Smith for a top-four sweep by Kingsport drivers.
SPORTSMAN
Kyle Barnes won his fifth Sportsman feature in a row, grabbing the lead from Derek Lane on the fourth lap and leading the rest of the way in his No. 00 Chevrolet.
The victory was the Draper, Virginia, driver’s sixth this season.
Lane, who passed pole-sitter Alex Miller for the lead on the opening lap, finished second. Rusty Clendenin, who set the fast time in qualifying before the top five were inverted, finished third.
MOD 4
Make it 17 straight wins for Kevin Canter dating to July 2019.
The driver of the No. 3 Ford started fourth in the Mod 4 feature but had the lead by the end of the second lap.
There was no stopping the Abingdon racer, who is now 8-for-8 on the season. Dennis Arnold recovered from an early spin to finish second and Josh Gobble wound up third.
PURE STREET
Tony Dockery continued to be the driver to beat in Pure Street, passing Jay Swecker for the lead on lap 10 and leading the rest of the 25-lap feature in his orange No. 05 Camaro.
Dockery has won seven of nine races this season. Rob Austin, the winner of the other two, passed Swecker to finish second.