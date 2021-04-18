KNOXVILLE — Enrique Bradfield Jr. blistered the basepaths with four stolen bases and Vanderbilt bounced back Sunday for a 10-4 win over Tennessee that secured the Southeastern Conference series for the Commodores.
Bradfield, a freshman outfielder, finished 2-for-3, coaxed two walks, scored three runs and drove in one. His swipes were one off the Vandy record for a single game.
Vanderbilt (28-6, 11-4) piled up 12 hits, including homers by Dominic Keegan, Carter Young and Parker Noland. Jack Bulger went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Commodores, who scored seven of their runs with two outs.
The Vols (29-8, 10-5) lost a series for the first time this season despite hitting four solo home runs, including Evan Russell’s fourth in two games. But Tennessee managed only one other hit, a single by Luc Lipcius. Max Ferguson and Jack Rucker hit back-to-back shots and Jackson Greer also homered for the Vols.
Freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell (4-2) took the loss after pitching three innings and giving up four runs on six hits with a walk.
Chris McElvain (2-0), the second of five Vandy pitchers, was the winner.
Vandy took Friday’s opener 5-0 and UT rallied for an 8-4 win on Saturday.
TOP 10 MATCHUP
UT and Vandy are both in the top 10 in all three major college baseball polls.
Collegiate Baseball has the Commodores second and the Vols fourth; Baseball America ranks UT fifth and Vandy sixth; and the USA Today coaches’ poll has Vandy second and UT third.