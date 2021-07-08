KINGSPORT — The V-Nuts international barnstorming team thundered past the Native American national team in a special exhibition baseball game Thursday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Scoring six runs in the first inning, the international squad — made of players from the United States, Cuba, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden — defeated the Warriors 17-4 on a warm, humid night.
The Native American national team — made up of players from 11 tribes — scored three runs in the second inning and one in the third to cut the lead to two runs.
Problem was the V-Nuts were only getting started.
A ground-rule double by the V-Nuts’ Cory Everett drove in two more runs in the bottom of the third.
Everett later stole third and home as the V-Nuts regained command with a 9-4 lead.
Brothers Darian and Derek Farley added to the international team’s total in the fifth inning with a pair of RBI hits. Another run in the sixth inning and five more in the eighth put the game entirely out of reach.
Both of the team’s starting pitchers threw three innings before turning over to relievers. Joel Baker gave up five hits and four runs for the V-Nuts. Yosanny Marquez suffered the loss for the Warriors, also giving up five hits, but nine runs.
V-Nuts relief pitchers Kyle Whitlock and Tucker Sorenson combined to give up three hits over five scoreless innings. Closer Camden Claxton gave up a pair of hits in the ninth, but the Warriors left them stranded on first and third to end the game.
Playing with rules tailored to some youth and softball leagues, both teams had 13 batters in the lineup instead of the traditional nine. For the V-Nuts, it simply meant more opportunities for players to get hits and score. They ended with 15 hits for the game and took advantage of four Warriors’ errors.
The teams, which played Monday in Johnson City, Tuesday in Elizabethton and Wednesday in Greeneville, wrap up their tour of the Appalachian League West Division ballparks on Friday night in Bristol. They start a tour of the East Division parks on Saturday at Pulaski.