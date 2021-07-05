JOHNSON CITY — Baseball fans got to experience a special game on Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark where the Native American National Team played an exhibition against an international barnstorming team.
The V-Nuts dominated the seven-inning matchup 15-3.
The international team — made up of players from the United States, Cuba, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden — rapped out 17 hits, including a two-run home run in the top of the sixth by pitcher Cole Hales as part of a seven-run outburst.
The Native American team — comprising players from 11 tribes — had six hits but didn’t help themselves in the field, committing four errors.
Hales and Darian Farley finished with three RBIs apiece. The V-Nuts smacked three triples and hit .472 as a team.
Warriors starting pitcher Luke Rattenne was tagged for three runs in the first inning.
Austin Allen was the only Warriors player with multiple hits, singling twice and driving in a run.Teammate Christian Avila also had an RBI.
V-Nuts starter Hunter Hansen was nearly spotless in his two innings of work, throwing just 19 pitches, allowing one hit and striking out three.
The V-Nuts staff totaled 12 strikeouts while scattering six hits.
The teams will continue their Boyd Sports Appalachian League stadium tour Tuesday at Elizabethton’s Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
They are set to play Thursday at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport.