JOHNSON CITY — Baseball fans got to experience a special game on Monday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark where the Native American National Team played an exhibition game against an international barnstorming team.
The V-Nuts dominated the seven-inning matchup 15-3.
The V-Nuts — made up of players from the United States, Cuba, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden — rapped out 17 hits, including a two-run home run in the top of the sixth by pitcher Cole Hales that was part of a seven-run outburst.
The Native American national team — made up of players from 11 different tribes — notched six hits, but did not help themselves in the field, committing four errors.
Hales and Darian Farley each finished the night with three RBIs. The V-Nuts tallied three triples in the game and hit .472 as a team.
The Warriors could not get solid pitching as starter Luke Rattenne got peppered for three runs in the first inning.
Austin Allen was the only player for the Native American national team that finished with multiple hits, tallying a pair of singles and recording one RBI.
Christian Avila also had an RBI for the Native American national team.
V-Nuts starter Hunter Hansen was nearly spotless in his two innings of work, throwing just 19 pitches, allowing one hit and striking out three.
The V-Nuts staff struck out 12 and scattered six hits.
The teams will continue their Boyd Sports Appalachian League stadium tour on Tuesday at Elizabethton’s Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.