WISE — A pair of Virginia-Wise football players collected South Atlantic Conference honors in the wake of the Cavaliers' 54-0 season-opening win over the weekend.
Quarterback Lendon Redwine was named the offensive player of the week and linebacker DeQuandre Turner was selected the top defensive player when the SAC announced the weekly honors Monday.
Redwine completed 24 of 34 passes for career highs of 326 yards and six touchdowns against Virginia University-Lynchburg. The Dobyns-Bennett alum completed his first seven pass attempts.
Taylor menaced the Dragons to the tune of seven tackles, three for a loss, a forced fumble and two sacks, part of the Cavs' school- and SAC-record 13 QB takedowns Saturday.
UVA Wise goes on the road to Johnson City on Saturday to face FCS member East Tennessee State, which is coming off a 23-3 upset of Vanderbilt. Kickoff at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.