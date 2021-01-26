HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Virginia-Wise women recorded some history with Monday’s 87-79 South Atlantic Conference win over Lincoln Memorial.
After notching their eighth consecutive victory, Jamie Cluesman’s Cavaliers are off to the best start in program history. They also won for the first time in Harrogate since 1979 and first time ever at Turner Arena.
Kalee Johnson scored six of her team-high 21 points during a 12-2 run to close the game for UVA Wise (8-1, 8-1). Caitlyn Ross added 10 points and dished out a whopping 14 assists, the most in a women’s basketball game — regardless of classification — this season.
Nia Vanzant finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Ada Stanley scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter, and Mackenzie King matched her with 11 points for UVA Wise, which shot a season-best 53.1% from the floor.
The Cavaliers went 7-for-10 from the free-throw line in the final 10 minutes to ice the win.
Mikayla Kuehne led LMU (5-6, 4-6) with 23 points. Lauren Flowers scored 16, Lindsay Proffitt had 14 and Lexi Kiser added 10.