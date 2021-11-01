WISE — The Virginia-Wise women's basketball team, led by two All-South Atlantic Conference preseason picks, was predicted to finish third in a vote of the league's coaches.
Cavaliers junior guard Caitlyn Ross and redshirt senior forward Kalee Johnson were named to the All-SAC first team. Both players earned postseason honors after the 2020-21 campaign.
Carson-Newman led the preseason poll after receiving 10 No. 1 votes. Three other teams — Catawba, UVA Wise and Tusculum — received a single first-place vote.
Second-place Catawba totaled 136 total points, 14 fewer than Carson-Newman, and was followed by UVA Wise, Tusculum, Anderson, Lincoln Memorial, Wingate, Limestone, Newberry, Lenoir-Rhyne, Coker, Queens and Mars Hill.
Last season, the 5-foot-6 Ross was the only player in NCAA Division II to average at least 15 points and seven assists per game. She averaged 15.4 points, 7.0 assists and 5.2 rebounds.
The 5-foot-11 Johnson, only the 22nd female player for UVA Wise ever to eclipse 1,000 career points, reached double figures in scoring in nine straight games.
CAVALIER MEN RANKED AT THE BOTTOM
The UVA Wise men were picked last in the 13-member conference after finishing 5-13 during the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season.
Queens led the men’s poll with seven No. 1 votes. Carson-Newman received five first-place votes to rank second, followed by Tusculum and LMU, which received the other first-place vote.
Newberry, Wingate, Catawba, Anderson, Lenoir-Rhyne, Coker, Limestone, Mars Hill and UVA Wise rounded out the poll.