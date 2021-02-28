WISE — Senior forward Kalee Johnson had career highs of 30 points and 17 rebounds for the Virginia-Wise women's basketball team, which opened South Atlantic Conference tournament play with an 85-63 win over Queens on Saturday at the Prior Convocation Center.
UVA Wise (15-4) had its offense going early and scored 22 points in the first quarter, which saw Caitlyn Ross score 10 points, grab two rebounds, dish an assist and snag a steal. Ross finished the game with 20 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Nia Vanzant contributed 16 points and eight rebounds to the victory and Ada Stanley was good for eight points, 11 boards and four assists.
Virginia-Wise scored 44 points inside, committed only eight turnovers and outrebounded Queens 53-47.
The Royals (1-19) got 19 points from reserve Christina Deng.
UP NEXT
The fourth-seeded Cavaliers (15-4) — who earned their first postseason win since 2017, when they were in the Mountain East Conference — will host fifth-seeded Anderson (13-10) in Monday’s quarterfinal play. Anderson advanced with a 64-56 win over Mars Hill.
Tipoff inside the Prior Center is set for 7 p.m.
ELSEWHERE IN THE SAC
Monday's other quarterfinal games have Lincoln Memorial visiting top-seeded Carson-Newman, Newberry going to No. 2 seed Tusculum and Limestone playing at third-seeded Catawba. The top three seeds received byes to the quarterfinals.
The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday and the championship game is Sunday. All games are being played at the home of the higher-seeded team.