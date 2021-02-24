WISE — It seemed only fitting Wednesday that Virginia-Wise women’s basketball would end one of its most successful regular seasons in school history with one of its biggest wins of the season.
The Cavaliers (14-4, 13-4) used a quick start to jump ahead early and held on to take an 80-72 NCAA DII South Atlantic Conference upset win over No. 25 Tusculum (15-3, 15-3) at the David J. Pryor Center.
The loss dropped Tusculum to the second seed and gave Carson-Newman the No. 1 seed in the SAC tournament, which starts this weekend.
A win by Tusculum would have locked up the regular-season conference title for the Pioneers, but UVA Wise coach Jamie Cluesman and her squad had other ideas.
“You never want to see someone celebrate a championship on your home court,” Cluesman said. “We had that in the back of our minds the entire game. It was talked about multiple times throughout practice, shoot around today. (The players) took it real personally, and it was a great team win. We’ll build on this going into Saturday, and hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
JUMP START
The Cavs wasted no time jumping ahead.
Baskets from Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley), Caitlyn Ross and Ada Stanley put UVA Wise up 12-0 in the first seven minutes of the opening quarter.
The scoring run gave the Cavaliers a lead they never lost.
“I thought it was a great team effort. I thought we set the tone early on the defensive end, and that was part of our game plan.
“We took very high-percentage shots. We shared the ball extremely well.”
Johnson led the attack for UVA Wise, scoring 28 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. Ross also finished with a double-double by scoring 25 points and dishing out 12 assists.
Nia Vanzant added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cavs.
Tusculum got 29 points and 16 rebounds from Maddie Sutton, while Marta Rodrigues had 13 points for the Pioneers.
ENDURANCE TEST
Only six Cavaliers played in the game, with Johnson, Ross, Oliver and Vanzant playing every minute.
“Last year (the starters) played almost every game, every minute because of injuries,” Cluesman said. “It’s nothing new to them. We’re just glad that we have a couple of days to recover and prepare for our game on Saturday.”
UVA Wise kept a comfortable lead through the first half and led 60-48 heading into the final quarter.
Tusculum cut the lead to single digits five times in the fourth quarter, including slicing the advantage to five points, 69-64, with 5:22 left.
But the Cavaliers answered with six straight points to increase the margin to 75-64 with under a minute left to play.
The Pioneers cut into the UVa Wise lead again with two 3-pointers from Sutton and Rodrigues. But the Cavs came up strong at the free throw line to finish off the game.
SAC TOURNEY STARTS SATURDAY
The SAC women’s basketball tourney is slated to start Saturday with five first-round games being played at the homes of the higher seeds.
Top-seeded Carson-Newman, second-seed Tusculum and Catawba, the third seed, drew opening-round byes and will begin play on Monday in the quarterfinals.
In Saturday’s first-round games, UVA Wise, the fourth seed, will host 13th-seeded Queens.
Other first round games include No. 12 Mars Hill at No. 5 Anderson, No. 11 Lenoir-Rhyne at No. 6 Limestone, No. 10 Wingate at No. 7 Newberry and No. 9 Coker at No. 8 LMU.
All five opening-round games are scheduled for 2 p.m. starts.