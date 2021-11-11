UVA Wise women enter the season with plenty of depth

WISE — UVA Wise women’s basketball has one big key that it hasn’t had in a while.
Depth is an advantage that coach Jamie Cluesman is focused on this season.
Cluesman, in her fourth season as head coach, has developed a program that focuses on having plenty of quality players to carry the UVA Wise banner.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Cluesman said in a preseason interview. “But one thing we have is a lot more depth.”
BACK FOR THE CAVS
The Cavaliers return plenty of talent, including two-time All-South Atlantic Conference pick Caitlyn Ross.
Last season Ross was the only player in NCAA DII women’s basketball to average 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game.
“We go as Caitlyn goes,” Cluesman said of the junior from Kingston, about 40 miles south of Knoxville.
Two other All-SAC selections from last season are back.
Kaylee Johnson, a senior who played at Happy Valley in her high school days, was an all-conference pick last season after averaging 17.3 points and a 9.2 rebounds.
Also returning is Nia Vanzant, a junior from Murfreesboro, who was a second-team All-SAC pick last season.
“She’s just a gamer,” Cluesman said. “When the lights turn on, she’s ready. She’s a very explosive player.”
Vanzant averaged 14.6 points per game last season, making 44.7% of her shots from the floor.
MORE EXPERIENCE
The Cavaliers have plenty of experience players in addition to the three all-conference picks.
Sophomore point guard Peyton Sams continues to impress Cluesman and the coaching staff.
Sams, a Sullivan Central grad, had 38 assists coming off the bench in her freshman year.
“She can see a play happen before it happens,” Cluesman said.
Meg Crawford, a former Sullivan Central standout who transferred from Lees-McRae last season, is a formidable post presence.
Cluesman has been impressed with how Crawford has improved her defensive play in the preseason.
The 6-3 Crawford averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.
Also returning are Mackenzie King, a senior, and post player Leah Kestner, a junior from Chilhowie.
The Cavaliers also picked up Jaymi Golden, a redshirt-junior transfer from Queens.
Golden, who starred at Oak Ridge in her high school days, averaged 10.3 points and 3.2 assists for Queens.
THE FRESHMAN CLASS
More depth for the Cavs will come from the six-player freshman class: Sable Burnside, from Morristown East; Alexis Warren, who played at Cosby High School, near Richmond; Josie Hester, from Huntersville, N.C.; Cloey Frantz, of Fayetteville, W.Va.; Katlin Burger, who played at Heritage in Walland, Tenn.; and Deante Toineeta, from Cherokee, N.C.
SUNNY FLORIDA
The Cavaliers begin their season in the Sunshine State this weekend playing in a round-robin, two-day tournament at Flagler.
The Cavs are slated to take on Clayton State on Friday and St. Augustine on Saturday.