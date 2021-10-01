WISE — It’s homecoming Saturday for the Virginia-Wise football program, but the game is anything but an automatic win for coach Dane Damron’s Cavaliers.
The Cavs host perennial South Atlantic Conference power Lenoir-Rhyne in a 2 p.m. contest at Carl Smith Stadium.
The No. 16 Bears (2-1, 1-1) were the preseason favorites to win the SAC.
“Whoever decided to play Lenoir-Rhyne as our homecoming game here at UVA Wise needs to have their head examined,” Damron said. “You know that’s not generally the typical game that you want to play.”
Lenoir-Rhyne is looking to start the season 3-1 — or better — for the fourth consecutive season. The Bears have won 30 of their past 35 games.
“They’re so sound on offense and on defense. We’re going to have our work cut out for us,” Damron said.
UVA Wise (2-2, 1-1) is coming off its biggest win since joining the SAC. The Cavs knocked off Carson-Newman 33-7 last weekend.
BIG PLAYERS
Saturday’s game features the reigning conference offensive and defensive players of the week.
UVA Wise’s Jaevon Gillespie, a Greeneville alum, took home the offensive award and Lenoir-Rhyne’s Dan Louba earned defensive honors.
Gillespie’s high-octane day against Carson-Newman saw him rush for 166 yards and four touchdowns, both career bests for the running back.
Louba spent most of last Saturday in the backfield of Mars Hill. The linebacker recorded a career-high four sacks, had a pair of pass deflections, recovered a fumble and made six tackles in the Bears’ 31-16 win.
FAMILIAR FACE
When the Bears take the field Saturday, a familiar face to the Cavaliers’ faithful will be leading the squad.
Mike Jacobs is in his second season at Lenoir-Rhyne after four highly successful seasons at Notre Dame College in Ohio.
Jacobs-coached Notre Dame teams played UVA Wise three times when the Cavs were members of the Mountain East Conference. The Falcons won each but all three games were decided by one possession.
The Bears possess a high-powered rushing attack. Behind freshman running back Dwayne McGee’s 141.7 yards per game, Lenoir-Rhyne averages 192.7 rushing yards to rank second in the SAC and 30th nationally.
The team leads the conference in total offense at 444.3 yards a game.
CAVALIER DEFENSE
The Cavs look to counter the the Bears’ ground game with their stout defense. The Cavs have forced 10 turnovers over the first four games and the rank fifth in NCAA Division II at 4.5 sacks per game.
STRONG AT SMITH
UVA Wise is unbeaten at home this season. In the Cavs’ first two games at Carl Smith Stadium, they outscored their opponents by a combined 87-7.
The program has not started 3-0 at home since 2017.
