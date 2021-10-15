GREENEVILLE — The last time Tusculum had a three-game losing streak in football, in 2019, it ended with a 21-19 win over Virginia-Wise.
The Pioneers hope history repeats itself Saturday when they host the Cavaliers on Saturday in a 1:30 p.m. South Atlantic Conference contest .
UVA Wise (3-3, 2-2) is also looking to rebound from a loss, a 37-14 decision to Newberry. Tusculum (2-4, 1-3) is fell 38-31 to Lenoir-Rhyne last week.
TOUGH DEFENSE
Saturday's game features the top two sack men in the SAC, a pair of defensive linemen who have been anchors for their units.
The Pioneers' Nelson Louis and the Cavaliers' Joel Burgess have five sacks apiece through six games.
Thanks in large part to the pass rush, both teams are among the league leaders in pass defense.
In sack average, the Cavs rank second in the SAC and seventh nationally at 4.2 per contest. The Pioneers rank third in the conference at 3.0 per game.
Tusculum leads SAC in passing yards allowed, holding opponents to just 165.7 per game.
UVA Wise leads the conference and ranks fifth nationally in interceptions with 10.
AIRBORNE
Both pass defenses face capable quarterbacks in Tusculum's Ivan Corbin and UVA Wise's Lendon Redwine.
Corbin leads the league in passing yards per completion at 14.64 per game and ranks third in both passing yards (1,391) and passing yards per game (231.8). He's also the league leader in total offense at 265.2 yards a contest.
Redwine is the SAC leader in touchdown passes (14) and ranks second in both total passing yards (1,440) and passing yards per game (240).
EXTRA POINTS
A win would move the Cavs above .500 after seven games for the first time since 2016, putting them in prime position for the program's first winning season since that year.
The Cavs lead the all-time series 6-5 and are 2-2 all time at Pioneer Park in Greeneville.
UVA Wise's last trip to Tusculum was a thriller. The Cavs posted a 13-10 overtime victory in Dane Damron's inaugural game as their head coach.