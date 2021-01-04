WISE — The Virginia-Wise men’s basketball team has rescheduled two South Atlantic Conference games postponed in December while the program was following COVID-19 protocols.
The Cavaliers will visit Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 25 for an 8 p.m. tipoff and host Catawba on Feb. 3, starting at 7:30 p.m.
To work in the Catawba game, UVA-Wise postponed a nonconference matchup with Bluefield State.
UVA Wise will get back into its schedule this Friday when the Cavs go on the road to Hartfield, South Carolina, for back-to-back SAC matchups with Coker. Game times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.