UVA Wise football slate includes trip to ETSU

WISE - Virginia-Wise announced its football schedule Wednesday for the fall 2021 season.
The schedule includes a full South Atlantic Conference slate and a Sept. 11 meeting with FCS foe ETSU.
Cavalier coach Dane Damron's squad is set to play an 11-game schedule this fall after playing an abbreviated schedule in the spring due to the pandemic.
The Cavs will play six times at Carl Smith Stadium, including the season opener on Sept. 4 when Virginia-Lynchburg visits Wise before UVA Wise travels to Johnson City on Sept. 11 to take on ETSU.
CONFERENCE PLAY
On Sept. 18, UVA Wise begins South Atlantic Conference play at Mars Hill.
The Cavaliers beat Mars Hill 40-28 in the final game of the spring season.
The Cavs first home SAC game of the year is set for Sept. 25 against Carson-Newman.
This spring, Carson-Newman and UVA Wise played a quadruple overtime affair in the longest game in the history of the UVA Wise program.
The game with the Eagles will start a stretch of three consecutive home games against league competition. Lenoir-Rhyne is set to come to Wise on Oct. 2 with Newberry visiting Smith Stadium on Oct. 9.
UVA Wise and Tusculum will renew their rivalry in Greeneville Oct. 16 before the Cavs return home to battle Wingate Oct. 23.
The final three weeks of the season feature a pair of road games as UVA Wise visits Limestone Oct. 30 and heads to Catawba Nov. 6.
Senior Day is set for the season finale Nov. 13 when Barton makes its first trip to UVA Wise.
Game times for the contests have not been set yet.