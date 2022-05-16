WISE — Virginia-Wise athletics is adding men’s and women’s track and field for the 2023-24 academic year, the college announced Monday.
The addition of the program, which will participate in both the indoor and outdoor seasons, will give the college 17 NCAA Division II teams competing in the South Athletic Conference. UVA Wise will become the 12th SAC school to offer track and field.
A national coaching search will begin immediately and the college plans to work with local schools and the community on facility opportunities.
According to the National Federation of State High School Association's 2018-19 Athletics Participation Survey, more than 600,000 boys and more than 480,000 girls competed in track and field at the high school level, the release said.