Utah’s Clayton Young won the Crazy 8s 8K title on Saturday night, claiming the first-place prize money of $5,000 along with his second USATF title. 

KINGSPORT — Utah’s Clayton Young bided his time until the last moment and made a strong move to win Saturday’s 33rd Ballad Health and Niswonger Children’s Hospital Crazy 8s 8-kilometer run on the candle-lit streets of the Model City.

With 200 meters to go, Young — the 2019 NCAA 10,000-meter champion from BYU — broke away from a group of six runners as he made his way into J. Fred Johnson Stadium to claim his second USATF title in 22:46 and the $5,000 that went along with the win.

Kingsport native Emma Russum won the Crazy 8s 8K title, becoming the third local to win the race. 

