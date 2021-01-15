KNOXVILLE — Tennessee and Vanderbilt will try, try again.
Following the postponement of Tuesday’s Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup because of the Commodores’ coronavirus issues, the in-state rivals are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday in the 200th meeting between the programs.
The 10th-ranked Vols (9-1, 3-1) are looking for their seventh consecutive win in the series and their ninth in the past 10 games against the Commodores (4-5, 0-3).
Powering the Vanderbilt offense is sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr., who is averaging a team-best 21.6 points and 5.8 assists per game. Both rank second in the SEC; LSU freshman Cameron Thomas, at 21.8 points per game, holds the slight edge in scoring.
Tennessee, meanwhile, has yet to allow an opposing player to score 20 in a game this season.
The Vols rank second in the NCAA in scoring defense, giving up an average of 56.8 points a game. They’re allowing 65.0 in SEC games.
Commodores sophomore Dylan Disu averages an SEC-best 8.8 rebounds a game. He’s also scoring at a 12.7 per-game clip.
Redshirt senior forward John Fulkerson of Kingsport leads UT in scoring (11.6) and rebounding (6.2). Sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi is second in scoring (10.3), just ahead of freshman guard Jaden Springer (10.0).
SEC Network is to televise the game.