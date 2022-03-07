KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee football team won’t be conducting its annual spring game at Neyland Stadium, but fans will still have a way to watch it on campus.
Construction is underway at Neyland Stadium, so the Orange & White Game will take place at the Anderson Training Center on Saturday, April 9, the university announced Monday. The game will be closed to the public and will not be digitally streamed.
Instead, the university will welcome fans to the Volunteer Village at Humanities Plaza where two big screens will show the 1 p.m. scrimmage plus carry interviews with coaches and others. Food trucks, music and other activities will run from noon to 3 p.m. that day at the Volunteer Village.
The scrimmage will be part of an “All Vol Weekend” on April 7-10 that features multiple UT teams in action as well as a fan fest tailgate.
Included will be a sold-out three-game baseball series with Missouri, the Tennessee Relays track and field meet, women’s tennis matches and a soccer game on Saturday.
The Neyland renovations include two new videoboards on the north and south ends of the stadium, a lower-west premium club, enhanced chairback seating in multiple lower-west sections and a party deck social gathering space on the stadium's upper north end.