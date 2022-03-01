KNOXVILLE — Three Tennessee pitchers combined to strike out 14 East Tennessee State batters and the 17th-ranked Vols earned a 4-1 victory in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Bucs (5-2) limited the Vols’ offensive production. Tennessee (8-0) scored 117 runs over its first seven games.
But Trey Lipscomb belted a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Vols all the runs they would need. It was the fifth homer of the season for the reigning Southeastern Conference player of the week.
Cam Norgren had two of ETSU’s five hits.
The Bucs got on the board in the fifth when Garett Wallace doubled just out of the reach of Tennessee left fielder Jared Dickey at the wall. The two-out hit scored David Beam from first base and Wallace advanced to third on the throw. That spelled the end of the night for UT starter Zander Sechrist, who struck out six over 4 2/3 innings.
Camden Sewell came on and struck out Bucs leadoff hitter Ashton King to preserve the 2-1 lead. Sewell went on strike out seven of the 12 batters he faced, including fanning the side in the seventh.
Norgren doubled with two outs in the top of the sixth inning and tried to score on Noah Webb’s solid single to right. Tennessee right fielder Jordan Beck came up throwing and Norgren was called out at the plate.
Beck led off the bottom of the inning with a double to left-center field, beginning a wild frame. A balk by Bucs reliever Nathaniel Tate, a groundball didn’t lead to an out and a hit batter loaded the bases for the Vols with one out.
Tate got a strikeout before walking Dickey to give the Vols a 3-1 lead. Drew Gilbert’s RBI double in the seventh put Tennessee up 4-1.
Sechrist (2-0) hit ETSU’s second batter but then retired 10 hitters in a row. The Bucs got their first hit with two outs in the fourth when Norgren ripped an 0-2 pitch up the middle for a single.
The Vols threatened first when Jorel Ortega tripled with two outs in the second inning. After issuing a walk, ETSU starter Landon Smiddy (0-2) got out of the jam.
It was the third win in a row against ETSU for the Vols.
UP NEXT
The Bucs begin a three-game nonconference series at Winthrop on Friday.
Tennessee takes on No. 1 Texas on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Vols will also play Baylor and Oklahoma during their weekend in Houston.