KNOXVILLE — Tennessee and Memphis won’t meet on the basketball court this December in the midst of a pandemic.
Instead, the in-state rivals will face off on Dec. 18, 2021, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville — hopefully before a sell-out crowd — the schools announced Monday.
"This was the right thing to do, and it's the best thing for both teams' fanbases," Tennessee men's associate head coach Michael Schwartz said. "We're appreciative of Bridgestone Arena working with us to keep this game in Nashville. It should be a great statewide showcase for college basketball."
Next year's neutral-site game will conclude their three-game series, which has seen each team win on the other’s home court. Both contests — at FedExForum in 2018 (18,528) and at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2019 (21,868) — were sellouts.
"The University of Memphis is looking forward to continuing what is a great intrastate series against Tennessee," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. "The neutral-site game at Bridgestone Arena will provide an incredible atmosphere, and I know our fans will be excited about going to Nashville to support the Tigers. I want to thank Bridgestone Arena for their willingness to work through a tough situation with the pandemic to host this game in December 2021. It is a game that is great for national television and brings a lot of attention to the quality of basketball in our state."
Memphis and Tennessee have met at a neutral-site only twice previously and have never played each other in Nashville. The Vols beat the Tigers in Oklahoma City in 1969 and Memphis won in double overtime in the 2011 Maui Invitational.