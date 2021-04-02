Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver is one of the four finalists for the job as men's head basketball coach at East Tennessee State.
The other three finalists reportedly include another assistant in the Southeastern Conference and two head coaches who led their teams to this year’s NCAA Tournament. Arkansas assistant David Patrick is said to be of interest.
Oliver has spent the past six seasons as an assistant to Rick Barnes in Knoxville. He has been an assistant at NCAA Division I programs for 26 years and is considered one of the top assistants and recruiters in the country.
Oliver was also mentioned as a finalist in the head coaching search at Winthrop, which ultimately hired Mark Prosser away from Western Carolina.
ETSU is replacing Jason Shay, who resigned earlier this week. The Bucs went 13-12 in Shay’s only season at the helm.
The school is expected to make an announcement on Shay’s successor early next week.