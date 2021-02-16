EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a schedule change. The George Wythe at Honaker girls Class 1 semifinal has been postponed until Thursday at 7 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather.
The most trying basketball season in VHSL history comes to a conclusion this week.
Despite its many obstacles, the season held in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and lasting just a little more than a month has had its bright spots here and there.
For the teams in far Southwest Virginia playing in Wednesday’s state semifinal games, one of the highlights — win or lose — is having the opportunity to play for the chance to host a state championship game.
Because of the pandemic, the Siegel Center in Richmond is not available for VHSL games this year, so the governing body opted to allow schools to host state title contests.
State tournament brackets have the Region C champion playing at the home gym of the Region D champion in Wednesday’s final four. Those winners will host the victors from the other state semifinals, featuring the champions out of regions A and B, in the state finals on Saturday.
All games have limited admission — with prepaid, advance tickets only — but they can be watched online through the NFHS Networks.
CLASS 2 BOYS
Radford (15-0) at Union (14-3), 7 p.m.
“It’s pretty cool,” Union coach Zack Moore said of having the opportunity to host a state semifinal game. “Normally if you’re in the final four you’re playing at UVA Wise in front of thousands of people or you’re going to Richmond to play. I tell you what, I’d rather just play at Union High School.
“We’re not staying in a hotel. We’re just playing.
“When it comes down to it, our guys have just forgotten about people who can’t come to games,” he added. “It’s just, we’re playing basketball.”
Union is in the final four after winning the first regional championship in boys basketball in the school’s 10-year history.
After beating Gate City for the region title, Moore got some advice — which he gladly accepted — from Blue Devils coach Scott Vermillion.
“He told me to not make the game bigger than it is,” Moore said. “They (the players) already know how big it is. You’re just going to be playing a game. So that’s what we’re going to be trying to do.
“We’re playing a game, we’re playing at home. There’s going to be like 10 people here, let’s just go play.”
Moore’s Bears face one of their toughest challenges of the season when coach Rick Cormany’s Bobcats come to Big Stone Gap.
Radford advanced to the state semifinals last year after winning the state championship in 2019. The Bobcats have won the state title six times since 2009.
Cam Cormany, the coach’s son, leads the squad. He scored 28 points last weekend in a 62-56 win over Floyd County in the Region C title game.
Union counters with a quartet of players who have stepped up at different times to lead the Bears all season.
Alex Rasnick enters the game averaging 18 points per game. Bradley Bunch averages 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a couple of blocks and steals per game. Sean Cusano is averaging a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds plus four assists, and Noah Jordan averages nine points per game.
CLASS 2 GIRLS
Glenvar (7-4) at Gate City (16-1), 6 p.m.
Gate City had to travel across the state to Richmond last year to win the Class 2 championship.
This year, coach Kelly Houseright’s Lady Blue Devils (16-1) can lay claim to the state crown on their home court if they win their next two games.
“It’s unheard of, really,” Houseright said. “We’re thankful to be here.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for them to get to come back and play in the state tournament. They’ve worked hard all year to be here. They’ve battled adversity and they’ve really, this last week, rose to the occasion.”
First things first, however. They must get past Glenvar.
The Lady Highlanders won’t arrive in Scott County empty-handed. Coach Jeff Johnson’s squad has talented players.
Glenvar got 35 points from Olivia Harris and 17 from Ryhan Harris in a 53-43 upset win over Radford in the Region 2C championship game.
Gate City boasts last year’s Class 2 player of the year.
East Tennessee State signee Sarah Thompson captains the Lady Blue Devils on the floor. Thompson’s averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and four steals this season.
CLASS 1 BOYS
Parry McCluer (10-1) at J.I. Burton (14-2), 6 p.m.
J.I. Burton coach Caleb Church may have mastered the understatement when talking about Parry McCluer.
“They are tall, athletic and well coached,” Church said.
Coach Mike Cartolaro’s Fighting Blues are most definitely tall and athletic. Their first five includes 6-foot-11 Spencer Hamilton, 6-4 Will Dunlap and 6-3 John Snyder.
They’re also well coached.
Cartolaro, a graduate from Emory & Henry, has ties to Southwest Virginia as a former assistant coach at Ervinton and coach at Virginia High.
Cartolaro’s résumé includes four state championships, which came while he was coaching at Altavista before returning to alma mater Parry McCluer.
Church has three seasons of head coaching experience, the past two at Burton.
“I am excited and I am extremely blessed to be here at Burton and in this situation.” Church said. “I inherited some talented players to work with. Our players and our coaching staff have worked very hard to get where we are.”
Church was raised on the game of basketball. He’s the nephew of former Burton coach Mike Goforth, who coached the Lady Raiders to the Class 1 championship in 2011, and the grandson of the late Jim Goforth, who coached J.J. Kelly to a state runner-up finish in 1977.
He’ll rely on that experience when the Raiders — led by Trevor Culbertson, who averages 16 points and 5.5 rebounds per game — take the floor.
OTHER SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA GAMES
Two other state semifinal games are scheduled in far Southwest Virginia.
In a Class 3 boys matchup, Abingdon will host Liberty Christian Academy at 6 p.m.
The Falcons’ Aaron Williams is coaching his third team in a state tournament game. Williams guided Castlewood and J.I. Burton to two state tournament appearances each, including in 2019 at Burton before he took over at Abingdon.
In a Class 1 girls game, Honaker, the defending co-state champion, hosts state tournament regular George Wythe. The Lady Tigers were to play for the state championship last year before being robbed of the chance by the pandemic-caused shutdown. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Honaker Athletic Director Trevor Coleman announced the game would be moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.