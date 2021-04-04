JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State called a news conference for Monday afternoon to announce Desmond Oliver as its new men’s head basketball coach.
Oliver, an assistant at Tennessee, will replace Jason Shay, who resigned after one season and a 13-12 record. The news conference is set for 3 p.m. inside Gordon Ball Court, the team’s practice facility.
Oliver, a 51-year-old native of Buffalo, New York, has worked 26 years as an assistant at NCAA Division I schools. He has spent the past six seasons as an assistant to Rick Barnes at Tennessee.
Oliver was also mentioned as a finalist in the coaching search at Winthrop, which ultimately hired Mark Prosser away from Western Carolina. Oliver had come close landing head coaching jobs at Georgia Southern and Kennesaw State in recent years.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt I’m going to get my chance,” he told WIVB-TV in Buffalo last year while talking about ultimately becoming a head coach. “The thing for me is finding the right situation, a job where it’s a great fit and my family and I can go there and do some special things and change lives.”
Oliver has been called one of the top assistant coaches and recruiters in college basketball. He gets a lot of the credit for the uptick in recruiting in Knoxville in recent years.
Interestingly, at Tennessee, Barnes committed what was learned to be an NCAA violation when he didn’t like that Oliver wasn’t making as much money as another assistant. When there was no money in the budget to give Oliver a raise, Barnes paid it out of his own pocket.
That was against the rules, although it was considered a minor violation, and Barnes reportedly stopped the payments immediately.
When Oliver begins his job at ETSU, his first act of business will be to convince the current players to stay. So far, several have entered the NCAA transfer portal, but of them only Damari Monsanto and Serrel Smith have played significant minutes for the Bucs. Monsanto was the Southern Conference’s freshman of the year after averaging almost 12 points and 7 rebounds a game.
ETSU has a strong nucleus of players who could return, including all-conference guard Ledarrius Brewer and his brother Ty. Senior point guard David Sloan had indicated he would return for an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA because of a season turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, though that announcement came before Shay resigned.
Two other seniors, Vonnie Patterson and Silas Adheke, have yet to make known their decision on a possible extra year.
Forward Charlie Weber will be in his third season at ETSU and be playing for his third head coach, having played for Steve Forbes two years ago and Shay last season.
There is talk that Oliver might bring with him a couple of former Tennessee players who are in the transfer portal.
Oliver has faced ETSU four times as an assistant and is 2-2 against the Bucs. ETSU beat Charlotte and Georgia when he was on the staff at those schools and lost to Tennessee and Charlotte with Oliver on the sideline.
Shay was in the first year of a three-year contract with a base salary of $250,000, an annual $50,000 stipend and many performance bonus opportunities. He received a $450,000 package that his separation agreement with ETSU termed severance pay.