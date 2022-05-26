NOTE: More rain Friday forced the completion of the Virginia High at Gate City Region 2D softball quarterfinal to be pushed to Saturday at 11 a.m. The game will resume with the Lady Blue Devils leading 8-0 and the Lady Bearcats batting with one out in the top of the fourth inning.
GATE CITY — Gate City started strong, but in the end the rain was the big winner.
The Lady Blue Devils (15-9) were leading Virginia High 8-0 in the top of the fourth inning of their Region 2D softball tournament quarterfinal on Thursday when heavy rains soaked an already wet field and forced the game to be suspended until 1 p.m. Friday.
Play is scheduled to resume where it left off, the visiting Lady Bearcats (8-13) at bat with one out and no one on base.
STRONG START
Gate City wasted no time building a big lead. The Lady Blue Devils managed only three hits through the first three innings but still scored eight times.
After pitcher Abby Davidson retired Virginia High in order in the top of the first, Gate City put up six runs in the bottom of the frame.
Addie Gibson and Kady Davidson opened the Gate City half with back-to-back hits, Makayla Bays was hit by a pitch, and K.K. Baker and Abby Davidson drew consecutive walks.
Sacrifices by Savannah Monroe and Rylee Blevins also led to first- inning runs.
Virginia High threatened to score in the second when Aiden James produced the Lady Bearcats’ only hit in the first 3 1/3 innings.
James stole second and moved to third on a fielder’s choice groundout from Anna Stacy. But James was left stranded at third when Abby Davidson recorded her fourth strikeout of the game.
Gate City added two in the second. Bays drew a walk and later scored on a bases-loaded walk to Tori Fansler.
Abby Davidson scored the last run of the inning when she raced home from third on a wild pitch.