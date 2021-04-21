The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. To submit an event, email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
SIGNUPS
• SHOOTING STARS SUMMER Basketball League is registering teams through June 30. Boys and girls divisions are for grades 3-12 and the season features 12 games and a tournament. Games will be play at Science Hill and other local schools. Entry fee is $275. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.
Golf
CAMPS
• SUMMER CAMPS, for beginner, intermediate and junior golfers, are scheduled for June 14-18 and July 19-23 at Elizabethton Golf Course. Cost per camp is $125 for members or $150 for nonmembers. Call Rey Padilla at (423) 542-8051 or email at rpadilla@hampton.golf.
TOURNAMENTS
• BILL WEBSTER JUNIOR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS are set for May 15-16 at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon. Boys and girls divisions are offered; high school plays 36 holes and middle school 18. Entry fee is $130 for high school, $65 for middle school. Call (276) 628-3572.
• MECC GOLF CLASSIC, which raises funds for Mountain Empire Community College scholarships, is scheduled for Friday, June 4, at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. Entry fee for the tournament, which is presented by Auto World, is $100; multiple sponsorships also are available. All golfers are entered into a drawing for a $500 cash prize; golfers must be present to win the prize. In addition anyone who makes a hole-in-one on No. 10 wins a 2021 Jeep Renegade and anyone who gets within 12 inches of the pin on the 10th hole wins $1,000. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start. Go online at meccfoundation.org for more information, to register at team or to become a sponsor, or contact Jeri Bledsoe at (276) 523-2400, ext. 640287, or jbledsoe@mecc.edu.
Running
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run — or walk — 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.