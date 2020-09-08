The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. To submit an event, email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Cycling
• BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS TENNESSEE (BRAT), hosted by Tennessee State Parks, will be held virtually Sept. 1-30. For the non-competitive, monthlong event, riders can log their miles on lovetoride.net as part of the Bicycle Ride Across Tennessee Cycling Club. The goal is for participants to ride 688 miles, the distance from Bristol to Memphis. The cost to participate is $150. Riders can register at tnstateparks.com/blog/the-bicycle-ride-across-tennessee-is-brining-riders-together-virtually and connect with the BRAT on its Facebook page. Participants do not have to live in Tennessee to participate and are welcome to log their miles any way they choose, including road cycling, indoor cycling, gravel or mountain biking. Proceeds go to the development and protection of the Cumberland Trail, a 300-mile-long footpath down the eastern edge of the Cumberland Mountains, and the Tennessee Park Rangers Association, which provides scholarships and training for park rangers throughout the state to continue education in order to provide the highest level of protection for Tennessee State Parks.
Golf
FUNDRAISERS
• 28th KINGSPORT CHAMBER GOLF SCRAMBLE is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Ridgefields in Kingsport. Two rounds offer tee times at 8:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sponsored by Food City, Pepsi and Hunter Smith Davis, the tournament benefits the Kingsport Chamber and its Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Leadership Kingsport programs. Health and safety precautions will be implemented. Call Nora Davis, Kingsport Chamber communications and events coordinator, at (423) 392-8827 or send an email to ndavis@kingsportchamber.org.
• 28th CARROLL DALE GOLF INVITATIONAL, whose proceeds support athletic programs at UVA Wise, is set for Sept. 28 at The Virginian Golf Club in Bristol, Va. Registration for the four-player scramble event begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $1,000 for a foursome or $250 for an individual; flight, tee and green sponsorships are available. Go online at UVAwisecavs.com to download an entry form, which should include payment (make checks to UVA Wise Foundation) and be mailed to UVA Wise Office of Athletic Giving, 1 College Avenue, Wise, VA, 24293, or faxed to (276) 376-1024. For more information, contact Samuel Wharton (276) 328-0259 or smw8u@uvawise.edu.
• TEE IT UP FOR BREAST CANCER, a Susan G. Komen East TN fundraising golf tournament will take place throughout October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — at Cattails at MeadowView. Net proceeds benefit Komen East Tennessee’s Tri-Cities Region, supporting programs that provide screening and diagnostic services as well as Komen’s Patient Financial Assistance Program throughout our 24-county service area. Upon registering, participants will be provided with instructions on how to set up a convenient tee time in October. Go online at komeneasttennessee.org/TeeItUp/ to learn more and to register; the fee is $100 (includes golf and cart fees, goody bag, team awards and a $10 credit for ProShop’s snack bar).
• BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS of East Tennessee fundraising golf tournament features a monthlong, socially distanced format this year at Avalon Country Club in Lenoir City. Visit BBBSGolfClassic.com to sign up for the October event; teams that register by Tuesday, Sept. 15 receive a $25 gift card. The entirety of the registration fee ($150 for a single player, $500 for a foursome) will help provide professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships for more than 700 East Tennessee kids. Call Tyler Boldin at (865) 206-0284 or email him at TBoldin@TennesseeBig.org for more information.
• PIONEER CLUB GOLF TOURNAMENT, hosted by Tusculum, is set for Friday, Oct. 30 at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. The four-person captain’s choice event will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start following the noon lunch. Registration for the event is $300 per team or a special rate of $350 that includes a hole sponsorship; any team with Tusculum alumni gets gets $60 off the team entry fee (use discount code: ALUMNI at checkout). To learn more, contact Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or jealy@tusculum.edu.
Hiking
• NIGHT HIKE at Warriors Path in Kingsport is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. Participants are asked to preregister at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path. Bring a flashlight, wear good walking shoes and drive to the camp store to caravan to the start of the trail.
• HOLSTON BLUFFS RR HIKE at Warriors Path in Kingsport will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. Participants are asked to preregister at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path for the hike along the old railroad grade. Meet at the overflow campground.
• WHITETAIL HIKE at Warriors Path in Kingsport will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. Participants are asked to preregister at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
• HIKE PAW PAW CREEK at Warriors Path in Kingsport starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. Participants are asked to preregister at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
Running
• OBER UPHILL 5K, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains, will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, starting at 8 a.m., at Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area and Amusement Park. Go online at runsignup.com/Race/TN/Gatlinburg/OberUphill5k to information and to register.