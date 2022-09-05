The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
• GATE CITY YOUTH BASKETBALL will hold evaluations/draft in the middle school gym at 7 p.m. on Sept. 19. All boys grades 3-6 who attend a Gate City Middle feeder school (Yuma, Shoemaker, Hiltons and Weber City) are eligible to attend, and the season runs from Sept. 19 through the first week of November. There is no charge to play Gate City Youth Basketball. Students must attend draft night to be place on a team. If the child cannot attend, email Coach Barnes at john.barnes@scottschools.com.
• DREAM TEAM ADAPTED FOOTBALL CAMP will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Elizabethton’s football field, 907 Jason Witten Way. Hosted by Sidekick Therapy Partners and Witten Huddle, this completely free camp is geared toward kids who may not be able to participate in a traditional football camp because of a medical condition (such as cardiovascular issues, cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome) or must use a wheelchair or other equipment. Organizers also are looking for volunteers and sponsors. Register online at forms.office.com/r/XtcJiUHWE0. Campers who register for the two-hour camp before Aug. 15 will receive a team jersey. For more information, visit the Dream Team Adapted Football Camp Facebook page.
Golf
• RYE COVE SOFTBALL GOLF TOURNAMENT will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bays Mountain Golf Club in Church Hill. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Team registration for the captain’s choice event is $200; sponsorships are available. Proceeds benefit Lady Eagles softball. Call David Carter at (423) 335-5399, Nick Hood at (423) 863-7436 or Michael Edwards at (423 571-6007 with questions.
Running
RACES
• LAUREL RUN ASCENT 11-mile trail race, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. This is a SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. To learn more, contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.
• LEIGH ANN BOLINSKEY MEMORIAL 5K Run/Walk, hosted by Mountain Empire Older Citizens (MEOC), will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 in Big Stone Gap. The event, benefiting the MEOC's Mountain Laurel Cancer Support and Resource Center, will start at the Visitor Center and follow the Greenbelt Trail. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by the race at 9 a.m. For more information, go online at runtricities.org, under the Event Calendar, or contact Tiffany Jacobs at tiffany.jacobs@meoc.org or (276) 523-4202.