The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. To submit an event, email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Golf
FUNDRAISERS
• TEE IT UP FOR BREAST CANCER, a Susan G. Komen East TN fundraising golf tournament will take place throughout October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — at Cattails at MeadowView. Net proceeds benefit Komen East Tennessee’s Tri-Cities Region, supporting programs that provide screening and diagnostic services as well as Komen’s Patient Financial Assistance Program throughout our 24-county service area. Upon registering, participants will be provided with instructions on how to set up a convenient tee time in October. Go online at komeneasttennessee.org/TeeItUp/ to learn more and to register; the fee is $100 (includes golf and cart fees, goody bag, team awards and a $10 credit for ProShop’s snack bar).
• BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS of East Tennessee fundraising golf tournament features a monthlong, socially distanced format this year at Avalon Country Club in Lenoir City. Visit BBBSGolfClassic.com to sign up for the October event. The entirety of the registration fee ($150 for a single player, $500 for a foursome) will help provide professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships for more than 700 East Tennessee kids. Call Tyler Boldin at (865) 206-0284 or email him at TBoldin@TennesseeBig.org for more information.
• McCARTY CEMETERY ASSOCIATION benefit golf tournament will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at The Crossings in Jonesborough. Entry fee for the four-man, select-shot event is $220, and money collected will be used for upkeep on the history McCarty Cemetery. Call Tim Reece at (423) 926-8720 or (423) 767-4531 for registration and tee times.
• DAWN OF HOPE GOLF CLASSIC is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26 at Johnson City Country Club. Entry fee is $120. Dawn of Hope is a nonprofit agency that provides a wide array of services to people with intellectual and/ or developmentally disabilities. For more information, go online at dawnofhope.com, email Heather Mullins (heathermullins@dawnofhope.com) or Brooke Miller (heathermullins@dawnofhope.com), or call (423) 722-1689.
• PIONEER CLUB GOLF TOURNAMENT, hosted by Tusculum, is set for Friday, Oct. 30 at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. The four-person captain’s choice event will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start following the noon lunch. Registration for the event is $300 per team or a special rate of $350 that includes a hole sponsorship; any team with Tusculum alumni gets gets $60 off the team entry fee (use discount code: ALUMNI at checkout). To learn more, contact Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or jealy@tusculum.edu.
Hiking
• HIKE PAW PAW CREEK at Warriors Path in Kingsport starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. Participants are asked to preregister at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.
• OVERLOOK HIKE at Warriors Path in Kingsport is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. Participants are asked to preregister at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path. Meet at the soccer fields parking lot.
• RIDGETOP HIKE at Warriors Path in Kingsport is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10. Participants are asked to preregister at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path. Wear good hiking footwear and meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking lot.