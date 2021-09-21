The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email [email protected], fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMP, for grades 9-12, is Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Basketball
TRYOUTS
• TRIBE BASKETBALL tryouts are being held in September. A partnership among Dobyns-Bennett, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and the city Kingsport, Tribe Basketball is for boys in second through sixth grades. Tryouts at D-B's Buck Van Huss Dome are: second/third grade: Monday, Sept. 27, 7-8 p.m.; fourth/fifth grade: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 7-8 p.m.; and sixth grade: Monday, Oct. 4, 7-8 p.m. The cost is $125 per player; practices will begin Oct. 18 and run through Feb. 19 and take place at the Boys & Girls Club. Games will be played at the TNT Sportsplex with the exception of the Tip-Off Jamboree, set for the Dome. Contact Matt Baker at [email protected] or (423) 276-8302.
Cycling
• QUILLEN 100 will be held Saturday, Oct. 16 on the track at Bristol Motor Speedway. Cyclists of all experience levels can participate in this full day of relay events to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities. The event, created by students of the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine, has four options: the Quillen 100, the Little Q relay races and the two new criteriums. The Women’s Criterium, from 9-9:45 a.m., will start off the day. Solo riders will cycle for 40 minutes before completing two laps to determine the winner. The same rules will apply for the Men’s Criterium, which is set for 10-10:45 a.m. Registration for each event is $40. The Little Q, for non-competitive riders of all experience levels, will begin at noon. Relay teams will consist of two to four riders, with each team required to perform four exchanges over the 40 lap (20-mile) race. Registration is $30. The Quillen 100, the day’s main event, will begin at 1:30 p.m. for a 100-lap (50-mile) race around the track. Relay teams will consist of two to four riders with each team required to perform 10 exchanges. Registration is $40. For more information, go online at thequillen100.com or visit the Quillen 100 Facebook page.
Golf
TOURNAMENTS
• DARRELL RICE KIWANIS Club of Kingsport golf tournament, benefiting area youth, is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport. The format is captain's choice, and registration starts at 11 a.m. Following lunch, the scramble begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. Fee is $100 per player. Go online at kingsportkiwanis.org to sign up or call (423) 360-8055.
• TUSCULUM HOMECOMING GOLF TOURNAMENT will be held Friday, Oct. 22 at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. Lunch and registration begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The four-person captain's choice event is being held in conjunction with Tusculum's homecoming week festivities. Registration is $300 per team or a special rate of $350 that includes one hole sponsorship. A team with a Tusculum alum receives $60 off the entry fee. Register online at go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/ or contact Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or [email protected].
Running
RACES
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
• RED & GRAY 5K and 1-mile run/walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 on the Virginia-Wise campus. The courses for the events, sponsored by the UVA Wise Highland Cavalier Club, are separate; the registration fee is $30. For more information, contact Sam Wharton at (276) 328-0259 or email [email protected].
• 19th SURGOINSVILLE 10 MILER road race is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. This Skelton Law Racing Series event is the 2021 RRCA Tennessee State 10 Mile Championship as well as part of the SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series. Contact race director Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected].
• DEVILS' DASH GLOW RUN 5K will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Gate City and ending at Legion Field. Entry fee is $25. Backdraft BBQ and The Snack Shack will be set up from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the race site. For more information or to sign up, go online at runsignup.com/Race/va/gatecity/devilsdashglowrun5k. Registration forms are available in the high school and middle school offices, Southern Collective and Wildwood on Jackson.
Shooting
• TENNESSEE SCHOLASTIC CLAY Target Program invites youth in grades 4-12 to try shotgun shooting sports in a statewide recruiting day effort. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own; safety equipment will be provided. Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate. Locally the event is taking place on from 10a a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, 4280 Reservoir Road, Kingsport. Most locations will have firearms available for attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own. For more about Tennessee SCTP Recruiting Day, go online at tnwf.org/explore.
Volleyball
LEAGUES
• EASTMAN RECREATION VOLLEYBALL is forming leagues for women's and mixed (six-person) teams. All leagues will play on Mondays. Practice begins Monday, Sept. 27 and the season begins Monday, Oct. 25 at the V.O. Dobbins and Lynn View community centers. Rosters should be submitted by Thursday, Oct. 14, along with the $120 entry fee per team. Those interested in organizing a team should contact Jack Henry at (423) 384-1765 or the Eastman Recreation Office at (423) 229-3771. Learn more by visiting eastmanrecreationclub.com.