The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. To submit an event, email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
REGISTRATION
• KINGSPORT PARKS & REC youth basketball games are expected to begin after Christmas break. Remaining registration, for boys ages 9-17 and girls 10-15 runs, from Nov. 2-23. Participants must live within the city limits, attend Kingsport City Schools and/or own property within the city. Register online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or in person Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive. Registration fee is $20, which doesn’t include the cost of the jersey. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Call (423) 229-9460 or email debbiecutshall@kingsporttn.gov to learn more.
Golf
FUNDRAISERS
• TEE IT UP FOR BREAST CANCER, a Susan G. Komen East TN fundraising golf tournament will take place throughout October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — at Cattails at MeadowView. Net proceeds benefit Komen East Tennessee’s Tri-Cities Region, supporting programs that provide screening and diagnostic services as well as Komen’s Patient Financial Assistance Program throughout our 24-county service area. Upon registering, participants will be provided with instructions on how to set up a convenient tee time in October. Go online at komeneasttennessee.org/TeeItUp/ to learn more and to register; the fee is $100 (includes golf and cart fees, goody bag, team awards and a $10 credit for ProShop’s snack bar).
• BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS of East Tennessee fundraising golf tournament features a monthlong, socially distanced format this year at Avalon Country Club in Lenoir City. Visit BBBSGolfClassic.com to sign up for the October event. The entirety of the registration fee ($150 for a single player, $500 for a foursome) will help provide professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships for more than 700 East Tennessee kids. Call Tyler Boldin at (865) 206-0284 or email him at TBoldin@TennesseeBig.org for more information.
• PIONEER CLUB GOLF TOURNAMENT, hosted by Tusculum, is set for Friday, Oct. 30 at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. The four-person captain’s choice event will begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start following the noon lunch. Registration for the event is $300 per team or a special rate of $350 that includes a hole sponsorship; any team with Tusculum alumni gets gets $60 off the team entry fee (use discount code: ALUMNI at checkout). To learn more, contact Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or jealy@tusculum.edu.
Hunting
CLASSES
• TENNESSEE WILDLIFE FEDERATION Hunting and Fishing Academy invites families to learn to deer hunt. An upcoming deer hunt experience is scheduled for Oct. 30 (5:30 p.m.)-Nov. 1 (noon) near Jonesborough. Parents are full participants, learning and doing right alongside youth participants while mentored by volunteer Hunt Masters. First-time or novice deer hunters — or those interested in future experiences around turkey, dove or fish — can sign up at tnwf.org/interest.
Running
• ETSU ATHLETICS VIRTUAL 5K RUN/WALK, benefiting the university’s All Hands on Deck Commitment to Excellence initiative, will take place from Oct. 4-Nov. 1. Entry fees are $35 for the 5K and $25 for the Bucky Mile for kids. Go online at events.elitefeats.com/etsu20 for more information or to register. Visit etsubucs.com/efund/all-hands-on-deck to learn more about the initiative.
• SURGOINSVILLE 10-MILER road race, presented by Skelton Law Racing, will be run Saturday, Nov. 7, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. The registration fee is $30 and preregistration is required; entries must be postmarked by Wednesday, Oct. 28. The maximum number of entrants is 125, and coronavirus safety regulations must be followed. For more information, contact race director Mark Skelton at markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812 (office).
• SPEEDWAY IN LIGHTS 5K, sponsored by Food City and presented by Fleet Feet, will return for its 10th year on Sunday, Nov. 8, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event — which officially kicks off Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol’s annual winter festivities and serves as a major fundraiser for the organization — will offer a limited number of participants the chance to be the first to see the region’s largest holiday lights display. Entry fee is $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12-under until Tuesday, Nov. 3, and participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible online at speedwaycharities.org (under Events). Onsite registration will not be available the day of the event and only 500 participants will be allowed.