The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMP, for grades 9-12, is Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Hunting
• TENNESSEE YOUNG SPORTSMAN deer hunt, for ages 6-16, is set for the weekend of Oct. 30-31. Youth ages 6-16 may participate in the event, the first of two this season. Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader or archery equipment and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, age 21 or older, who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult. For more information about hunts in Tennessee, visit the TWRA website tnwildlife.org.
Running
RACES
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, is taking place in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
• VIRTUAL FALL BACK 5K, benefiting Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, is scheduled for Oct. 24-Nov. 7. Participants choose the day, time and venue to run, walk, hike, crawl, dance, stroll or do any combination thereof over a distance of 3.1 miles (5 kilometers), all to help fund the nonprofit organization that serves individuals and families in Middle Tennessee, northern Alabama and southern Kentucky who live with hearing loss. For more on the event, go online at bridgesfordeafandhh.org and click the Fall Back 5K tab.
• GIRLS ON THE RUN 5K is set for Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 3 p.m. at ETSU's Center for Physical Activity. Participation is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee, a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3-8. Former Science Hill distance star Jenna Hutchins will be the 5K GOTR ambassador. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Packet pickup will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 at Academy Sports + Outdoor, 925 Hamilton Place, Johnson City. For more information, visit StrongGirlsRun.com.
• RUNNIN’ FOR A YOUNG’UN, a 5K benefitting Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, will be take place on Sunday, Nov. 21, starting at 3 p.m., at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tenn. Registration is $30 per adult and $20 per youth; all ages are welcome. Register online at athlinks.com/event/runnin-for-a-youngun-5k-runwalk-316122 or call the club at (276) 669-8932 for more information.
• TURKEY TROT 5K to benefit the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 25) at Greeneville's Burley Stadium. "Huffin' for the Stuffin' " begins at 8 a.m. Visit gcseducationfoundation.net and click the Events & Projects tab or visit the GCS Education Foundation Facebook or Twitter (@gcsedufoundation) pages.
• DEVILS' DASH GLOW RUN 5K will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Gate City and ending at Legion Field. Entry fee is $25. Backdraft BBQ and The Snack Shack will be set up from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the race site. For more information or to sign up, go online at runsignup.com/Race/va/gatecity/devilsdashglowrun5k. Registration forms are available in the high school and middle school offices, Southern Collective and Wildwood on Jackson.