Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMP, for grades 9-12, is Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Basketball
LEAGUES
• EASTSIDE YOUTH basketball signups, for pre-K through seventh grade students enrolled at CPS, CMS and SPE, are being accepted. In-person signups are from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 19 at CMS and from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 20 at SPE. Call Coach Damron at (276) 219-7964 or Deventae Mooney at (276) 6094 with questions.
TRYOUTS
• SWARM BASKETBALL will conduct winter tryouts for boys and girls on Oct. 24 at TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., Kingsport. Swarm Basketball is a club program with more than 300 teams across 20 states, including Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis and Kingsport in Tennessee. The tryout times are: for grades 3-5, 2-3 p.m.; grades 6-8, 3-4 p.m.; and grades 9-12, 4-5 p.m. To learn more, go online at swarm-basketball.com.
Golf
TOURNAMENTS
• ETSU ALUMNI GOLF CLASSIC will be held Friday, Oct. 22, at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport. The two-person select shot tournament is open to the community, as well as alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university; multiple divisions will be offered along with skills contests and prize opportunities. Check-in and practice will begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Registration is $110 for alumni and friends, $100 for seniors and military personnel with a valid ID, and $60 for students. Contact the ETSU Alumni Office at (423) 439-4218, or register online at etsualumni.org.
• TUSCULUM HOMECOMING GOLF TOURNAMENT will be held Friday, Oct. 22 at Graysburg Hills Golf Club. Lunch and registration begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The four-person captain's choice event is being held in conjunction with Tusculum's homecoming week festivities. Registration is $300 per team or a special rate of $350 that includes one hole sponsorship. A team with a Tusculum alum receives $60 off the entry fee. Register online at go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/ or contact Josh Ealy at (423) 636-7331 or jealy@tusculum.edu.
Running
RACES
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, is taking place in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
• RUNNIN’ FOR A YOUNG’UN, a 5K benefitting Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, will be take place on Sunday, Nov. 21, starting at 3 p.m., at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tenn. Registration is $30 per adult and $20 per youth; all ages are welcome. Register online at athlinks.com/event/runnin-for-a-youngun-5k-runwalk-316122 or call the club at (276) 669-8932 for more information.
• DEVILS' DASH GLOW RUN 5K will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Gate City and ending at Legion Field. Entry fee is $25. Backdraft BBQ and The Snack Shack will be set up from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the race site. For more information or to sign up, go online at runsignup.com/Race/va/gatecity/devilsdashglowrun5k. Registration forms are available in the high school and middle school offices, Southern Collective and Wildwood on Jackson.