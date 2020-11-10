The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. To submit an event, email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
REGISTRATION
• KINGSPORT PARKS & REC youth basketball games are expected to begin after Christmas break. Remaining registration, for boys ages 9-17 and girls 10-15 runs, from Nov. 2-23. Participants must live within the city limits, attend Kingsport City Schools and/or own property within the city. Register online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or in person Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive. Registration fee is $20, which doesn’t include the cost of the jersey. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Call (423) 229-9460 or email debbiecutshall@kingsporttn.gov to learn more.
Running
• 40th TURKEY TROT 5K, conducted by the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, will be held Nov. 20-30 in neighborhoods, parks, tracks and even on treadmills in homes throughout the region as a virtual event this year. Welcoming women of all ages, the event to promote health and safety is one of the region's longest-running women-only races. Registration fee is $25. Sign up online at ywcatnva.org/turkeytrot or call YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia at (423) 968-9444 for a mail-in form.