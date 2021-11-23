The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
LEAGUES
• ADULT 5-on-5 BASKETBALL LEAGUE, sponsored by the Bristol, Tennessee, Parks and Recreation Department, is registering now for its six-week run. Divisions offered are co-ed, 40-and-older and open. Games begin Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Slater Community Center.; game nights are Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 6-9 p.m. Register individually at bristoltn.recdesk.com; fee is $15 and includes a team T-shirt. For more information, contact Taylor Harmon at tharmon@bristoltn.org.
Pickleball
LEAGUES
• PICKLEBALL WARM UP LEAGUE, sponsored by the Bristol, Tennessee, Parks and Recreation Department, is registering now for its six-week run. The doubles-only games begin Monday, Jan. 10 at the Slater Community Center; game nights are Mondays and Wednesdays, between 6-9 p.m., through Feb. 16. Players of all ages may register individually at bristoltn.recdesk.com (list doubles partner on registration form); fee is $15 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, contact Taylor Harmon at tharmon@bristoltn.org.
Running
RACES
• TURKEY TROT 5K to benefit the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 25) at Greeneville's Burley Stadium. "Huffin' for the Stuffin' " begins at 8 a.m. Visit gcseducationfoundation.net and click the Events & Projects tab or visit the GCS Education Foundation Facebook or Twitter (@gcsedufoundation) pages.
• DEVILS' DASH GLOW RUN 5K will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Gate City and ending at Legion Field. Entry fee is $25. Backdraft BBQ and The Snack Shack will be set up from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the race site. For more information or to sign up, go online at runsignup.com/Race/va/gatecity/devilsdashglowrun5k. Registration forms are available in the high school and middle school offices, Southern Collective and Wildwood on Jackson.