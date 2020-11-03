The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. To submit an event, email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department after 6 p.m. at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Submissions must be received at least one week prior to the event and include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
REGISTRATION
• KINGSPORT PARKS & REC youth basketball games are expected to begin after Christmas break. Remaining registration, for boys ages 9-17 and girls 10-15 runs, from Nov. 2-23. Participants must live within the city limits, attend Kingsport City Schools and/or own property within the city. Register online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or in person Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive. Registration fee is $20, which doesn’t include the cost of the jersey. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced. Call (423) 229-9460 or email debbiecutshall@kingsporttn.gov to learn more.
Running
• SURGOINSVILLE 10-MILER road race, presented by Skelton Law Racing, will be run Saturday, Nov. 7, starting at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. The registration fee is $30 and preregistration is required; entries must be postmarked by Wednesday, Oct. 28. The maximum number of entrants is 125, and coronavirus safety regulations must be followed. For more information, contact race director Mark Skelton at markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812 (office).
• SPEEDWAY IN LIGHTS 5K, sponsored by Food City and presented by Fleet Feet, will return for its 10th year on Sunday, Nov. 8, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event — which officially kicks off Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol’s annual winter festivities and serves as a major fundraiser for the organization — will offer a limited number of participants the chance to be the first to see the region’s largest holiday lights display. Entry fee is $35 for adults and $20 for kids 12-under until Tuesday, Nov. 3, and participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible online at speedwaycharities.org (under Events). Onsite registration will not be available the day of the event and only 500 participants will be allowed.