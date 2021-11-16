The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Running
RACES
• RUNNIN’ FOR A YOUNG’UN, a 5K benefitting Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, will be take place on Sunday, Nov. 21, starting at 3 p.m., at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tenn. Registration is $30 per adult and $20 per youth; all ages are welcome. Register online at athlinks.com/event/runnin-for-a-youngun-5k-runwalk-316122 or call the club at (276) 669-8932 for more information.
• TURKEY TROT 5K to benefit the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 25) at Greeneville's Burley Stadium. "Huffin' for the Stuffin' " begins at 8 a.m. Visit gcseducationfoundation.net and click the Events & Projects tab or visit the GCS Education Foundation Facebook or Twitter (@gcsedufoundation) pages.
• DEVILS' DASH GLOW RUN 5K will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Gate City and ending at Legion Field. Entry fee is $25. Backdraft BBQ and The Snack Shack will be set up from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the race site. For more information or to sign up, go online at runsignup.com/Race/va/gatecity/devilsdashglowrun5k. Registration forms are available in the high school and middle school offices, Southern Collective and Wildwood on Jackson.