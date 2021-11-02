The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
CAMPS
• ETSU PROSPECT CAMP, for grades 9-12, is Nov. 13-14, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Thomas Stadium. Cost is $150. For more information, visit etsubucs.com/fanzone/camps/.
Basketball
• SHOOTING STARS FALL TIPOFF CLASSIC, for boys and girls grades 2-8, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Science Hill. Entry fee is $90. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.
Running
RACES
• VIRTUAL FALL BACK 5K, benefiting Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, is scheduled for Oct. 24-Nov. 7. Participants choose the day, time and venue to run, walk, hike, crawl, dance, stroll or do any combination thereof over a distance of 3.1 miles (5 kilometers), all to help fund the nonprofit organization that serves individuals and families in Middle Tennessee, northern Alabama and southern Kentucky who live with hearing loss. For more on the event, go online at bridgesfordeafandhh.org and click the Fall Back 5K tab.
• GIRLS ON THE RUN 5K is set for Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at 3 p.m. at ETSU's Center for Physical Activity. Participation is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships for Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee, a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3-8. Former Science Hill distance star Jenna Hutchins will be the 5K GOTR ambassador. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on race day. Packet pickup will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 at Academy Sports + Outdoor, 925 Hamilton Place, Johnson City. For more information, visit StrongGirlsRun.com.
• VIRTUAL QUILLEN 5K Fun Run/Walk is Saturday, Nov. 13. Hosted by ETSU's Quillen College of Medicine Organization of Student Representatives, the event benefits the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital, which offers inpatient psychiatric care to children and adolescents. Registration is $10 and all participants are eligible for prizes. Those taking part may choose their spot to walk or run. Register online at etsu.edu/com/sa/ or email quillenosr@gmail.com for more information.
• RUNNIN’ FOR A YOUNG’UN, a 5K benefitting Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, will be take place on Sunday, Nov. 21, starting at 3 p.m., at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tenn. Registration is $30 per adult and $20 per youth; all ages are welcome. Register online at athlinks.com/event/runnin-for-a-youngun-5k-runwalk-316122 or call the club at (276) 669-8932 for more information.
• TURKEY TROT 5K to benefit the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation is set for Thanksgiving morning (Nov. 25) at Greeneville's Burley Stadium. "Huffin' for the Stuffin' " begins at 8 a.m. Visit gcseducationfoundation.net and click the Events & Projects tab or visit the GCS Education Foundation Facebook or Twitter (@gcsedufoundation) pages.
• DEVILS' DASH GLOW RUN 5K will be held Saturday, Nov. 27, starting at 4 p.m. in downtown Gate City and ending at Legion Field. Entry fee is $25. Backdraft BBQ and The Snack Shack will be set up from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the race site. For more information or to sign up, go online at runsignup.com/Race/va/gatecity/devilsdashglowrun5k. Registration forms are available in the high school and middle school offices, Southern Collective and Wildwood on Jackson.