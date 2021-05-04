The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CAMPS
• MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS Individual Camp, for rising sixth- through rising eighth-graders and staffed by Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians coaches and players along with John Sevier and Ross N. Robinson coaches, will be held May 24-26, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at John Sevier Middle School. Call (423) 378-8451 or email wfrancis@k12k.com for information. Cost is $60 per player or $100 for two in family (call if more than two in family).
SIGNUPS
• SHOOTING STARS SUMMER Basketball League is registering teams through June 30. Boys and girls divisions are for grades 3-12 and the season features 12 games and a tournament. Games will be play at Science Hill and other local schools. Entry fee is $275. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.
Fishing
• 26th TROUT DERBY, open to boys and girls ages 4-12 and sponsored by Outdoorsmen Inc., will be held Saturday, May 8, from 9-11 a.m. at the Outdoorsmen Inc. Clubhouse, 4535 Highway 11-W, Blountville. Registration for this free event will run from 7:30-9 a.m., and participation is limited to the first 150 kids to register. Adult supervision is required; adults may not fish but can bait hooks and remove fish. In the event of inclement weather, the make-up date is May 15 or, if that also doesn’t work, May 22. Go online at outdoorsmeninc.com or visit the Outdoorsmen Inc. Facebook page for more details.
Golf
CAMPS
• SUMMER CAMPS, for beginner, intermediate and junior golfers, are scheduled for June 14-18 and July 19-23 at Elizabethton Golf Course. Cost per camp is $125 for members or $150 for nonmembers. Call Rey Padilla at (423) 542-8051 or email at rpadilla@hampton.golf.
TOURNAMENTS
• BILL WEBSTER JUNIOR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS are set for May 15-16 at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon. Boys and girls divisions are offered; high school plays 36 holes and middle school 18. Entry fee is $130 for high school, $65 for middle school. Call (276) 628-3572.
• MECC GOLF CLASSIC, which raises funds for Mountain Empire Community College scholarships, is scheduled for Friday, June 4, at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. Entry fee for the tournament, which is presented by Auto World, is $100; multiple sponsorships also are available. All golfers are entered into a drawing for a $500 cash prize; golfers must be present to win the prize. In addition anyone who makes a hole-in-one on No. 10 wins a 2021 Jeep Renegade. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start. Go online at meccfoundation.org for more information, to register at team or to become a sponsor, or contact Jeri Bledsoe at (276) 523-2400, ext. 640287, or jbledsoe@mecc.edu.
Miniature Golf
FUNDRAISERS
• SULLIVAN EAST is holding a fundraising mini-golf tournament on Saturday, May 8 at the Putt-Putt Fun Center in Bristol. Benefiting the football and band programs, the cost to enter is $100 for teams of four. To pre-register, email james.simmons@sullivank12.net.
Running
FUNDRAISERS
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.