Baseball
CAMPS
• TUSCULUM YOUTH BASEBALL CAMP, open to players ages 7-12, will be held June 5-9, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Red Edmonds Softball Field on the university’s Greeneville campus. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To learn more, call the Tusculum baseball office at (423) 636-7300 ext. 5699, or download a registration form by going online at tusculumpioneers.com/sports/bsb/camps/23_BB_Camp_Brochure.pdf.
Basketball
CAMPS
• THIRD MAC MCCLUNG YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP, sponsored by Puma, will be held May 29 at the Gate City Middle School gymnasium. Sessions are are 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for grades K-6 and 2-4 p.m. for grades 7-12. Register at tinyurl.com/macmcclung. Email macmcclungbasketballcamp3@gmail.com.
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL CAMPS, for boys and girls ages 7-17, are set for May 29-June 2, July 3-7 and July 10-14 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Open to. Register online at milliganbuffs.com/camps/basketball/Summer_Basketball_Camp_Signup. Contact Bill Robinson at (423) 461-8332 or wdrobinson@milligan.edu for more information.
• LADY INDIANS MIDDLE SCHOOL basketball camp, for rising sixth- through eighth-graders, will be held May 30-June 1 at the Tribe Athletic Complex. Contact Dobyns-Bennett girls coach Bill Francis at wfrancis@k12k.com.
• SCIENCE HILL BOYS BASKETBALL camp, for boys grades K-8, is scheduled for May 30-June 1, from 9 a.m.-noon, in Johnson City. Contact coach Jon Higgins at HigginsJ2@jcschools.org with questions.
• COACH MOCK BASKETBALL CAMPS are coming up this summer at ETSU. A Youth Camp (for girls ages 5-12) will be held June 5-7, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A Team Camp (for girls junior varsity and varsity squads) will be held June 8-9 with times to be determined. Elite Camp 1 (for rising eighth-grade through 12th-grade girls) will be held June 10, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Elite Camp 2 (for rising eighth-grade through 12th-grade girls) will be held Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. To learn more or to register, go online at coachmockbasketball.totalcamps.com.
• LADY TRAILBLAZERS BASKETBALL CAMP is scheduled for June 15-16. Contact Daniel Boone coach Justin Humphries at humphriesj@wcde.org or (423) 202-6996.
• SCIENCE HILL LADY HILLTOPPERS basketball camp, for girls grades K-8, will be held June 19-22, from 9 a.m.-noon, in Johnson City. Contact coach Scottie Whaley WhaleyD@jcschools.org with questions.
• MILLIGAN WOMEN’S SUMMER CAMP, for girls grades 4-8, is June 20 and 22, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Grandview Elementary School in Telford. Walk-ins welcome. Contact lbprice@milligan.edu.
Football
CAMPS/CLINICS
• SCIENCE HILL FOOTBALL will conduct a free community clinic for students in grades K-6 on from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 in Johnson City.
• SECOND DAYNE DAVIS FOOTBALL CAMP will be held June 24, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Sullivan East, 4180 Weaver Pike, Bluff City. The camp offers separate skills sessions for grades K-6 and 7-12 as well as an autograph session. Davis, the former Patriots star who now plays for Tennessee, will be joined by fellow Vols Joe Milton III, Austin Lewis, Omari Thomas, Squirrel White and others. Visit eventbrite.com and search
Golf
TOURNAMENTS
• HONAKER FOOTBALL benefit golf tournament will be held June 2 at Bristol Golf Club at The Cedars. Contact Todd Tiller at (276) 971-2294 or ttiller@russell.k12.va.us for more information.
• HAMPTON BASKETBALL GOLF CLASSIC is set for Saturday, June 3 at Elizabethton Golf Club. Contact Mike Matheson at (423) 491-1377 to learn more or sign up.
Running
RACES
• 13th WOLF RUN, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, starting at 6:30 p.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. The 7-mile trail race is a Kingsport Fun Fest, SFTC King & Queen Competition and Trail Series Competition event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
• APPALACHIA RAILROAD DAYS 5K Race and Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 5. The 5K run starts at 8 a.m. The 1-Mile Fun Walk will start right after. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or Pam Hutchinson at (276) 365-5406. Mail interest (include name, age, gender, 5K run or 1 mile) to: Railroads 5K Race, P.O. Box 302, Appalachia, VA 24216.
• 16th BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 8 a.m., at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. This 15-mile trail race is an SFTC King & Queen Competition, Trail Series Competition and Long Distance Series event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
• SURGOINSVILLE HALF-MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, is set for Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at 8 a.m., at Surgoinsville Middle School. The 13.1-mile road race is an SFTC King & Queen Competition and Long Distance Series event. Contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton markskelton@markskelton.com or (423) 272-4812.
Soccer
CAMPS
• DOBYNS-BENNETT BOYS SOCCER ACADEMY will be held June 5-8, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Indian Highland Park, Kingsport. Boys ages 5-14 are eligible. Contact Kevin Nabalta at knabalta@k12k.com for more information or to register.
• TUSCULUM JOY OF SOCCER camps will be held July 16-20 on the campus in Greeneville. The ID Camp, girls in middle school through high school age, and the high school girls team camp will run concurrently. Contact Mike Joy at (423) 636-7321 or mjoy@tusculum.edu to learn more or register.
Softball
CAMPS
• SCIENCE HILL SOFTBALL CAMP, for girls ages 7-13, will be held July 10-12, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Metro Kiwanis Park in Johnson city. for girls ages 7-13. Cost is $75. Register online at jcschools.org/softballcamp or contact Megan Harmon at harmonm1@jcschools.org to learn more.
Swimming
• KINGSPORT & BRISTOL PIRANHAS Summer Swim Team Programming will be held at the Kingsport Aquatic Center and Tennessee High’s Viking Hall pool through July 24. This program is for all swimmers interested in joining the Red Piranhas for the summer swim team season as part of the East Tennessee Summer Swim League. Go online at RedPiranhaSwimming.club to register. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimKingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
• RED PIRANHA SWIMMING SWIMAMERICA Developmental Swim School for ages 4 and older is registering for the spring and summer sessions at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Pool. Register online at RedPiranhaSwimming.club. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimKingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
• RPS SPRING SWIM CLINICS will be held this spring at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Pool (entrance at 1309 Southside Ave.). The clinics are open to all youth at least 6 years old with the ability to perform basic stroke skills for the stroke for which they’re signed up. Participants should have prior competitive swim team experience, to include completing consecutive laps in one session. Remaining day is Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., individual medley technique, starts and turns). Register online at RedPiranhaSwimming.club. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimKingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• NIKE VOLLEYBALL CAMPS are coming up at ETSU in July. The camps are: serving and passing clinic (coed, ages 13-18; July 7); setting clinic (coed, ages 13-18; July 7); attacking clinic (coed, ages 13-18; July 8); defense clinic (coed, ages 13-18; July 8); high school team camp (girls ages 14-18; July 10-12); college prep camp (girls ages 14-18; July 14-16); all skills (coed ages 13-18; July 25-26); and youth camp (coed ages 8-12; July 25-26). Nike Volleyball Camp is a division of U.S. Sports Camp. To learn more, go online at ussportscamps.com/volleyball/nike/nike-volleyball-camp-east-tennessee-state-university.
• SCIENCE HILL VOLLEYBALL CAMP, for girls and boys grades K-8, will be held July 24-26, from 9 a.m.-noon. Go online at jcschools.org/volleyballspringclinic.