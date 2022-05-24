The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Baseball
CAMPS
• TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN BASEBALL/SOFTBALL Camp, for grades 1-7, will be held May 31-June 2, from 9 a.m.-noon, at TCA Soccer Field, 1000 Hwy 75, Blountville. Cost is $50. Go online at lcstn.org/tca/athletics/summercamps.cfm to learn more.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps for ages 7-17 on May 30-June 3, July 4-8, July 11-15 and July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
• LADY INDIANS MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP, for rising sixth- through eighth-graders, will be held May 31-June 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome. Cost is $60 per player or $100 for two players in the same family; contact coach Bill Francis for fees for three or more campers. Make checks payable to DBHS; registration forms available in the D-B athletics office or through the D-B athletics website. For more information, email wfrancis@k12k.com or call (423) 738-8430.
• WEST RIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP will be held May 31-June 2, from 8:30 a.m.-noon. Cost is $40 per camper. Email john.dyer@sullivank12.net.
• WEST RIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP will be held May 31-June 2. Cost is $40 per camper ($20 for each additional sibling). Email kristy.moody@sullivank12.net.
• SIMON HARRIS BASKETBALL CAMPS, held at ETSU’s Brooks Gym, are coming up. Day camps, for boys and girls ages 6-13, are set for May 31-June 2 and June 13-16 (registration before May 15 is $100; $150 after). Team camp, for girls grades 8-12, is June 9-10 (fees are $125 for single day, three games guaranteed; or $150 for both days, five games guaranteed; or $25 per player). The elite camp, for girls grades 8-12), is June 11 (fee is $50). For more information, go online at simonharriscamps.totalcamps.com or contact Jackie Alexander at alexanderjd1@etsu.edu
• UVA WISE BASKETBALL CAMP, for boys and girls age 5 up to eighth grade and conducted by men’s coach Blake Mellinger and staff, will be held June 13-17. Cost for the full-day camp (for campers age 7 to rising eighth grade) is $145; cost for the half-day camp (9 a.m.-noon) is $80. For more information or to register, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.
• JEFF HAWKINS YOUTH Basketball Camp, for boys and girls grades 3-8, will be held June 14-16, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Tri-Cities Christian gym, 1500 TN-75, Blountville. Cost is $60 Go online at lcstn.org/tca/athletics/summercamps.cfm to learn more.
• UVA WISE TEAM BASKETBALL CAMP, for high school varsity and jayvee teams and conducted by men’s coach Blake Mellinger and staff, will be held June 17-19. Cost for overnight campers is $145 per player; cost for commuting campers is $375 per team. For more information or to register, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.
Cheerleading
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE CHEERLEADING CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Sept. 24. Cost is $40 per camper. Email megan.burke@sullivank12.net.
Dance
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE DANCE CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per dancer. Email laura.roller@sullivank12.net.
Football
CAMPS
• TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN ACADEMY Football Camp, for grades 1-7, will be held June 6, 7 and 9, from 6-8 p.m. at TCA Soccer Field, 1000 Hwy 75, Blountville. Fee is $10 per day or $25 for the week. Go online at lcstn.org/tca/athletics/summercamps.cfm to learn more.
• DAYNE DAVIS FOOTBALL CAMP, featuring special guest Hendon Hooker along with other Tennessee football players and Sullivan East alumni, will be held June 18 at Sullivan East in Bluff City. For more information, go online at eventbrite.com and search for Dayne Davis Football Camp.
Golf
• AUTO WORLD/MECC GOLF CLASSIC will be held Friday, June 3 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the scholarship program at Mountain Empire Community College. Multiple prizes are offered, and players to make a hole-in-one on No. 10 will win a 2022 Jeep Renegade sponsored by Auto World of Big Stone Gap. Registration for the captain’s choice scramble event will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start. After the tournament, lunch will be served and items will be auctioned off. Entry fee is $100 per person. Go online at meccfoundation.org/auto-world-mecc-golf-tournament for more information or to register a team. Registrations may be faxed to (276) 523-7485, emailed to Megan Gibson at mgibson@mecc.edu, or completed by phone at (276) 523-2400, extension 647466.
Hiking
• WARRIORS PATH is hosting an 11-mile “rough and rocky” hike on the side of Holston Mountain on Saturday, May 28. Cost is $5; meet at the pool Parking lot. To learn more or to register, go online at tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/.
Running
• RACE4EVERYKID, a virtual run, walk, or bike race that is open to all ages, will take place throughout May. This is a fundraising event for Nashville-based Soles4Souls, which through its 4EveryKid initiative is fighting youth homelessness across the United States. Every $20 raised through Race4EveryKid can provide a pair of new athletic shoes to a homeless child, allowing them to attend school, try out for a sports team and stay active. To sign up, go online at charity.pledgeit.org/Race4EveryKid. To learn more about Race4EveryKid, visit soles4souls.org/therace4everykid/.
• RUNNIN’ FOR A YOUNG’UN 5K Run/Walk, benefiting Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, will be held Saturday, June 11, at 9 a.m., at Sugar Hollow Park, 23261 Sugar Hollow Road, Bristol, Va. Pre-registration fee is $25 ($30 day of race); all ages are welcome for the event that supports after-school children’s programs. Go online at runtricities.org or call the club at (276) 669-8932.
• ANNUAL RAILROAD DAYS 5K is set for Aug. 6 in Appalachia. The 5K Run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Power Walk and then the 1-Mile Fun Run. Preregistration fee for the 5K Run is $14 or $15 the day of the event; age division awards will be given out. Preregistration fees for the 5K Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run are $10; $11 the day of the races. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or by mail at Box 302 Appalachia, VA 24216.
SPEED CAMP, for ages 5-18, will be held June 6-17 at The Great Body Company, 3246 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport. Conducted by Scott Held, strength and conditioning specialist, the sessions will run Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:15-10 a.m. and Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Cost is $90 or $80 for family members with participating siblings. Email medfit@yahoo.com or call (423) 378-4111 for more information.
Soccer
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE SOCCER CAMP (girls and boys) will be held June 20-22, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $50 per camper ($25 for each additional sibling). Email emily.robinette@sullivank12.net.
Softball
CAMPS
• TUSCULUM SUMMER PROSPECT CAMP, for players in middle school, high school or junior college, will be held Tuesday, June 28, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Red Edmonds Field, 35 Louisa Drive, Greeneville. Entry fee of $125 is due by Wednesday, June 22. To learn more, contact coach Julie Huebner at jhuebner@tusculum.edu or (423) 636-7300 ext. 5131. Application and payment address can be found on online at TusculumPioneers.com, under the Softball tab.
• TUSCULUM ONE-DAY CAMP, for ages 6-12, will be held Wednesday, June 29, from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Red Edmonds Field, 35 Louisa Drive, Greeneville. Fee is $80 with preferred pre-registration due by June 2. To learn more, contact coach Julie Huebner at jhuebner@tusculum.edu or (423) 636-7300, ext. 5131. To learn more, go online at TusculumPioneers.com, under the Softball tab.
Swimming
• KINGSPORT & BRISTOL PIRANHAS SUMMER swim team programming, for those interested in joining the Piranhas for the summer team season, will be held at the Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High pools starting May 23. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimkingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
• KINGSPORT PIRANHAS SWIMAMERICA DEVELOPMENTAL SWIM SCHOOL, for ages 4 and older, is accepting registrations for the summer sessions at the Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High pools. Classes start May 31 at THS and June 7 at D-B. Register online at KingsportPiranhas.com. Contact Jorge Blasini at (423) 967-4264 or swimkingsport@gmail.com to learn more.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• WEST VOLLEYBALL CAMP (boys or girls) will be held June 13-15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per camper. Email logan.kemp@sullivank12.net.
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.