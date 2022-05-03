The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CAMPS/CLINICS
• DOBYNS-BENNETT BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP, for grades 1-8, will be held May 24-26, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Buck Van Huss Dome. Cost is $75 per player or $60 per camper for two or more players in the same family. Make checks payable to DBHS. To learn more, contact coach Chris Poore at cpoore@k12k.com or (423) 747-7184.
• MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps for ages 7-17 on May 30-June 3, July 4-8, July 11-15 and July 25-29 at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. Fees are: $190 single child); $165 (multiple camps/multiple children); $140 (Milligan alumni or teams of eight or more) and $95 (Milligan faculty/staff). Call (423) 461-8332 or email wdrobinson@milligan.edu.
• LADY INDIANS MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP, for rising sixth- through eighth-graders, will be held May 31-June 2, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome. Cost is $60 per player or $100 for two players in the same family; contact coach Bill Francis for fees for three or more campers. Make checks payable to DBHS; registration forms available in the D-B athletics office or through the D-B athletics website. For more information, email wfrancis@k12k.com or call (423) 738-8430.
• WEST RIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP will be held May 31-June 2, from 8:30 a.m.-noon. Cost is $40 per camper. Email john.dyer@sullivank12.net.
• WEST RIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP will be held May 31-June 2. Cost is $40 per camper ($20 for each additional sibling). Email kristy.moody@sullivank12.net.
• SIMON HARRIS BASKETBALL CAMPS, held at ETSU’s Brooks Gym, are coming up. Day camps, for boys and girls ages 6-13, are set for May 31-June 2 and June 13-16 (registration before May 15 is $100; $150 after). Team camp, for girls grades 8-12, is June 9-10 (fees are $125 for single day, three games guaranteed; or $150 for both days, five games guaranteed; or $25 per player). The elite camp, for girls grades 8-12), is June 11 (fee is $50). For more information, go online at simonharriscamps.totalcamps.com or contact Jackie Alexander at alexanderjd1@etsu.edu
• UVA WISE BASKETBALL CAMP, for boys and girls age 5 up to eighth grade and conducted by men’s coach Blake Mellinger and staff, will be held June 13-17. Cost for the full-day camp (for campers age 7 to rising eighth grade) is $145; cost for the half-day camp (9 a.m.-noon) is $80. For more information or to register, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.
• UVA WISE TEAM BASKETBALL CAMP, for high school varsity and jayvee teams and conducted by men’s coach Blake Mellinger and staff, will be held June 17-19. Cost for overnight campers is $145 per player; cost for commuting campers is $375 per team. For more information or to register, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.
Cheerleading
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE CHEERLEADING CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Sept. 24. Cost is $40 per camper. Email megan.burke@sullivank12.net.
Dance
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE DANCE CAMP (boys and girls) will be held Aug. 13, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per dancer. Email laura.roller@sullivank12.net.
Football
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP will be held May 23, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $25 per camper. Email andrew.murray@sullivank12.net.
Golf
• AUTO WORLD/MECC GOLF CLASSIC will be held Friday, June 3 at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the scholarship program at Mountain Empire Community College. Multiple prizes are offered, and players to make a hole-in-one on No. 10 will win a 2022 Jeep Renegade sponsored by Auto World of Big Stone Gap. Registration for the captain’s choice scramble event will begin at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start. After the tournament, lunch will be served and items will be auctioned off. Entry fee is $100 per person. Go online at meccfoundation.org/auto-world-mecc-golf-tournament for more information or to register a team. Registrations may be faxed to (276) 523-7485, emailed to Megan Gibson at mgibson@mecc.edu, or completed by phone at (276) 523-2400, extension 647466.
Kickball
• FAMILY-FUN NIGHT KICKBALL, hosted by Kingsport Parks & Recreation, will be held Saturday, May 7, from 7-9 p.m., at the Miracle Complex, 2021 Brickyard Park Drive. The event is free and open to the public; wear your best kicking shoes! For more information, call Travis Sensabaugh at (423) 343-9723.
Miracle League
• MIRACLE LEAGUE OF KINGSPORT, sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, is accepting registration for its spring season. The league serves all athletes with disabilities and special needs and has two age divisions: 17-under and 18-older. Games will be played through June, typically on Saturdays. There is no cost to participate. Register online at online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or in person Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive. For more information, contact Jason Wilburn at (423) 229-9459 or jasonwilburn@KingsportTN.gov or call Kurt Carty at (423) 833-2792.
Running
• RACE4EVERYKID, a virtual run, walk, or bike race that is open to all ages, will take place throughout May. This is a fundraising event for Nashville-based Soles4Souls, which through its 4EveryKid initiative is fighting youth homelessness across the United States. Every $20 raised through Race4EveryKid can provide a pair of new athletic shoes to a homeless child, allowing them to attend school, try out for a sports team and stay active. To sign up, go online at charity.pledgeit.org/Race4EveryKid. To learn more about Race4EveryKid, visit soles4souls.org/therace4everykid/.
• GIRLS ON THE RUN Northeast Tennessee’s Glow the Distance Color-Splash 5K event is set for Friday, May 6, starting at 6:30 p.m., Towne Acres School in Johnson City. Registration is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event; proceeds help fund scholarships for the Girls on the Run program. To register or to learn more, go online at StrongGirlsRun.com.
• ANNUAL RAILROAD DAYS 5K is set for Aug. 6 in Appalachia. The 5K Run begins at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Power Walk and then the 1-Mile Fun Run. Preregistration fee for the 5K Run is $14 or $15 the day of the event; age division awards will be given out. Preregistration fees for the 5K Power Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run are $10; $11 the day of the races. Contact Randy Blair at (276) 565-0406 or (276) 455-9621 or by mail at Box 302 Appalachia, VA 24216.
Soccer
CAMPS
• WEST RIDGE SOCCER CAMP (girls and boys) will be held June 20-22, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $50 per camper ($25 for each additional sibling). Email emily.robinette@sullivank12.net.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• ETSU COLLEGE PREP CAMP, for girls ages 14-18, will be held July 8-10 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $330 for residential campers and $300 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• WEST VOLLEYBALL CAMP (boys or girls) will be held June 13-15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per camper. Email logan.kemp@sullivank12.net.
• ETSU HIGH SCHOOL TEAM CAMP, open to male and female participants, is scheduled for July 13-15 on the university’s Johnson City campus. A minimum of eight players is required with a maximum of 12 players. Cost is $250 for residential campers and $175 for commuting campers. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU ALL-SKILLS DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 12-18, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $150 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
• ETSU YOUTH DAY CAMP, for boys and girls ages 6-12, will be held July 25-26 on the university’s Johnson City campus. Cost is $125 per camper. Visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the Women’s Volleyball tab for more information.
LEAGUES
• ADULT OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE, hosted by Kingsport Parks & Rec, will begin in mid-May. Divisions offered are men’s doubles, women’s triples, co-ed-triples and co-ed quads; games will be played at Legion Field at the Civic Auditorium. Fee is $15 per player, plus a nonresident fee of $2 for each player who lives outside Kingsport city limits. For more information, go online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call (423) 229-9460.
• YOUTH OUTDOOR VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE, hosted by Kingsport Parks & Rec, will begin in mid-May. Divisions offered are 12-under and 14-under; games will be played at Legion Field at the Civic Auditorium. Fee is $15 per play, plus a nonresident fee of $2 for each player who lives outside Kingsport city limits. For more information, go online at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call (423) 229-9460.