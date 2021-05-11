The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information.
Basketball
CAMPS
• MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS Individual Camp, for rising sixth- through rising eighth-graders and staffed by Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians coaches and players along with John Sevier and Ross N. Robinson coaches, will be held May 24-26, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at John Sevier Middle School. Call (423) 378-8451 or email wfrancis@k12k.com for information. Cost is $60 per player or $100 for two in family (call if more than two in family).
• TUSCULUM WOMEN’S BASKETBALL will host two camps on the university’s Greeneville campus in June. Women’s Basketball Elite Camp, for girls 9-12 grades, will be held June 5 from 1-4 p.m.; cost is $125 per player. A skills camp, for boys and girls grades K-4 and conducted in two daily sessions (9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m.), will be held June 7-9; cost is $60 per player. RSVP by May 30 via text (423) 609-3460 or email at TusculumWBB@gmail.com. Campers may also register online by visiting tusculumwomensbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com/About%20Us and clicking View Camps.
SIGNUPS
• SHOOTING STARS SUMMER Basketball League is registering teams through June 30. Boys and girls divisions are for grades 3-12 and the season features 12 games and a tournament. Games will be play at Science Hill and other local schools. Entry fee is $275. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.
Baseball
CAMPS
• TUSCULUM SUMMER YOUTH Baseball Camp, for ages 7-12, will be held June 7-11, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Red Edmonds Softball Field on the university’s Greeneville campus. The cost is $95 if registered prior to the first day of camp; day-of registration is $105 and will take place from 8-8:45 a.m. on June 7. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To learn more call the Tusculum baseball office at (423) 636-7300, ext. 5699 or visit tusculumpioneers.com/sports/bsb, where camp information can be found under the More+ tab. Go online at tusculumpioneers.com/sports/bsb/camps/21_BB_Camp_Brochure.pdf for a downloadable registration form (PDF).
Fishing
• CARL LANE CATFISH DERBY, a free event open to the first 50 children (ages 3-12) to be registered, will be held Saturday, June 12, from 9-11 a.m., at Cherokee Rod and Gun Club, 4280 Reservoir Road, Kingsport. Participants must be registered by June 3. All children must have adult supervision and bring their own fishing equipment and bait (chicken livers and power baits). Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. A hot dog lunch will be served afterward. To pre-register, call (423) 530-3567, email llane5@vols.utk.edu or go online at cherokeerodandgunclub.com.
Football
CAMPS
• RANDY SANDERS FOOTBALL CAMPS, for rising ninth- through 12th-graders, will take place Sunday, June 6 and Friday, June 11 at ETSU’s Greene Stadium in Johnson City. Each day will feature one prospect camp and one specialist camp, and the cost per camp is $40. Dates and times are subject to change. For more on the camps or to register, go online at randysandersfootballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT.
• UNICOI COUNTY THURSDAY Night Lights football camp, for grades 3-8, will be held July 22, from 7-9 p.m., at Gentry Stadium in Erwin. The cost is $10 and campers are asked to pre-register for the camp conducted by UCHS football staff along with current and former Blue Devils players. For more information, email ricea@unicoischools.com.
Golf
CAMPS
• SUMMER CAMPS, for beginner, intermediate and junior golfers, are scheduled for June 14-18 and July 19-23 at Elizabethton Golf Course. Cost per camp is $125 for members or $150 for nonmembers. Call Rey Padilla at (423) 542-8051 or email at rpadilla@hampton.golf.
TOURNAMENTS
• BILL WEBSTER JUNIOR GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS are set for May 15-16 at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon. Boys and girls divisions are offered; high school plays 36 holes and middle school 18. Entry fee is $130 for high school, $65 for middle school. Call (276) 628-3572.
• MECC GOLF CLASSIC, which raises funds for Mountain Empire Community College scholarships, is scheduled for Friday, June 4, at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap. Entry fee for the tournament, which is presented by Auto World, is $100; multiple sponsorships also are available. All golfers are entered into a drawing for a $500 cash prize; golfers must be present to win the prize. In addition anyone who makes a hole-in-one on No. 10 wins a 2021 Jeep Renegade. Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a 9:15 a.m. shotgun start. Go online at meccfoundation.org for more information, to register at team or to become a sponsor, or contact Jeri Bledsoe at (276) 523-2400, ext. 640287, or jbledsoe@mecc.edu.
Running
FUNDRAISERS
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run or walk 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
Soccer
CAMPS
• TUSCULUM’S JOY OF SOCCER girls camps are coming up this summer. The ID Camp, for girls in middle school through high school, and the High School Girls Team Camp will be held simultaneously July 18-22. Participation can be as residential campers, non-residential campers or half-day clinic campers. For more information or to register, contact coach Mike Joy at (423) 636-7321 or email mjoy@tusculum.edu.
Volleyball
CAMPS
• UVA WISE VOLLEYBALL summer camps will be held July 12-14 and July 16 at the college campus. Two separate individual skills camps will take place July 12-14 — one from 9 a.m.-noon for eighth grade and the second from 1-4 p.m. for seventh grade and below — and the cost for each is $75. The July 16 elite camp, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and for rising ninth- through 12th-graders, is for those planning to compete at the collegiate level; the cost is $50. Go online at uvawisevolleyball.totalcamps.com/shop/EVENT for more information and to register.