Fishing
• BOW FISHING BASICS class, conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, will be held via Zoom on Thursday, March 11, starting at 6 p.m. Wesley Jones will teach the class on a sport that’s gaining popularity in the state. Topics of discussion include getting started, different gear, the effect carp have on bass beds, courtesy, growing the sport of bow fishing, accessibility of public waters, the tournament aspect of bow fishing, and the attractiveness of bow fishing to women and children. Registration runs through Tuesday, March 9 at 11 a.m. Go online gooutdoorstennessee.com and click the Online Events tab to learn more or to register.
Pickleball
• GLOW PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT, hosted by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, will be held Saturday, March 13 at the tennis courts at the V.O. Dobbins Center (301 Louis St.). Split into two sessions — from 7-8:45 p.m. and from 9-10:45 p.m. — each will have 24 spots, and previous pickleball experience is needed. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $10 per person. Contact Renee Ensor at reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov or (423) 224-2489.
Running
• VIRTUAL QUARRY RUN 5K, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, will be held in October. Under the virtual format, participants may run — or walk — 5 kilometers anywhere and anytime from midnight on Oct. 9 through 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 18. Go online at tennesseebig.org/events to learn more and to register.
Volleyball
• GLOW VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT, hosted by Kingsport Parks and Recreation, will be held Friday, March 19 at the V.O. Dobbins Center (301 Louis St.). The event, for ages 16 and older, will be broken into three sessions: A Division (6:30-7:45 p.m.), BB Division (8-9:15 p.m.) and B Division (9:30-10:45 p.m.). The cost is $5 per person. Contact Renee Ensor at reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov or (423) 224-2489 to learn more.